Introducing ONEmicro, the World's First Wireless 5.1 Surround Sound System

Audiophiles out there understand the labor of love that is constructing a finely tuned surround sound system. Everything from speaker position to cord lengths needs to be considered in the planning phase of these soundscapes. In the actual construction of these systems, wires need to be hidden in walls, speakers need to be mounted and adjusted, and power cords need to be set up. The result of this hard work is a brilliant array of speakers working in conjunction; however, they still face inbuilt issues like speaker cable distortion.



Today, one company named ONEaudio has set out to provide this same high quality 5.1 surround sound system without the quality drawbacks or the massive set up with a product named ONEmicro. The ONEmicro audio suite consists of one, twin driver, powerful ONEwoofer alongside a set of six smaller ONEmicro speakers. All of these speakers employ state of the art techniques, a cast iron casing, and DECT technology to produce incredibly high-quality surround sound audio. Best of all, all of these speakers are completely wireless, not even a power cord is needed during the use of these speakers as each one runs on a separate battery with a battery life of twenty hours.



As a result of this wireless flexibility, no one will ever have to lay another meter of speaker cable again. What's more is that this flexibility allows users to take the ONEmicro system from setting to setting to be used with various devices. In turn, it is easy for a ONEmicro system to be adjusted just by rearranging the speakers. As a side benefit, the mobility of this surround sound system makes it the perfect match for a laptop's audio needs. Additionally, the ONEmicro system is HiFi enabled with advanced up-sampling, allowing users to play music over WiFi.



Aside from the sheer flexibility of the ONEmicro system stands the power of its audio. Through the total synchronization of the set of speakers, a single ONEaudio system is able to cover a room with an area of over three hundred and fifty square feet. The result is a powerful and punching sound that truly fills a room, no matter its size. In order to fund the creation of these speakers, the ONEaudio team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. In under forty-eight hours, the campaign has nearly tripled its goal; however, new supporters of the campaign will still be treated to a discounted audio system. As a result, those interested in an easy to setup, high quality, surround sound audio system are encouraged to take advantage of the Kickstarter discount while supplies last.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.



