Introducing Orion Fight Tech, the World's First Fully Interactive Sparring Machine That Fights Back

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2017 --Today Orion Fight Tech launches on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter. Starting from $317 for the early bird special, Orion Fight Tech is the world's first truly interactive sparring system.



With over 9 different attachable targets, there is finally a work-out for everyone. Orion Fight Tech offers limitless customization and work-out potential for people of all skill levels, ages, and limitations.



Pro MMA Bellator fighter Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal says "I used Orion Fight Tech for an hour, I got a great work-out in. If you want to get your technique sharp, use Orion Fight Tech. It's the real deal."



CEO and founder of Orion Fight Tech, Larry Roberts says "I have been a successful small business owner for the past 16 years, but I have always maintained an interest in developing an exercise device that gives people the opportunity to practice their timing and reflexes similar to that of boxing.



During the past four years I have implemented and designed many different modifications which is now perfectly refined. What's left is a machine for the home or gym that trains your reflexes, coordination, and stamina while you enjoy a fun work-out."



After four long years of design and a constant drive for perfection, we've created a final product that is safe, durable, and affordable.



Key Features:



A launching target which contains an on-board computer chip that randomizes its attack patterns so the user gets a sense unpredictability as they would with a real sparring partner.



A Spinning Arm target that forces the user to duck and weave when its hit, always making them keep their guard up.



Multiple ways to assemble easily: from a wall mount, a stand on weighted base, to a telescoping shaft that pins between a floor and ceiling - we have engineered the ability to accommodate any living space.



About Orion Fight Tech

Orion Fight Tech was founded in 2013 to bring a fitness revolution to the masses. Founder Larry Roberts has decades of experience in business and machine building, and is now bringing a long-time passion project of his to the next level thanks to crowdfunding. With countless iterations and constant refinement, Orion Fight Tech is shaping up to be the most innovative and exciting new products to hit homes and gyms in years.