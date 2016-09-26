New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2016 --Today, DisruptiveRx™ and MAD Event Management announced the first blockchain conference series exclusively for the bio/pharmaceutical industry. The first in the series will take place on November 16, 2016 in Edison, NJ – www.RXBlockchainBootcamp.com.



Applications of blockchain technology have been stealing news headlines for more than a year with the expectation of redefining how businesses operate similarly to what the internet did more than 30 years ago. The pharmaceutical industry is ripe to take advantage of the benefits of blockchain applications to redesign its data strategy so that it can be better protected, leveraged and managed for optimal operational efficiency and competitive advantage.



"Although pharmaceutical organizations have many assets in their repertoire, none may be as least leveraged as its data," says Maria Palombini, Managing Partner of DisruptiveRx. "Blockchain technologies not only offer a decentralized approach to securing, managing and utilizing data but also enables unprecedented access to owned data and that of trusted partners within a secure transfer gateway."



The Pharmaceutical Blockchain Bootcamp is a critical entry point for bio/pharmaceutical and life science executives, who are in the business of securing, managing and leveraging data from R&D to clinical to commercialization. They will get introduced to the explosive potential of this technology, the strategic business, and regulatory considerations to support its implementation, and wherein the enterprise it could have an immediate impact. No hype, no hackathons, just the insights from experts who have the unique mix of knowledge of pharmaceutical operations and blockchain technologies and where it will make the most significant contribution to the data strategy.



Due to the interactive nature of the educational sessions, seating is limited to only 75 professionals. Special rates are reserved for early registrants and government and academic professionals.



For full details on registration and learning objectives, visit www.RXBlockchainBootcamp.com.



About DisruptiveRx™

DisruptiveRx represents the true reflection of today's demand for bio/pharmaceutical companies to disrupt ("rethink") their current approach and return to a leadership position to compete in the next generation of healthcare. DisruptiveRx will bring cutting-edge topics to the forefront that will motivate executives to connect innovation with business strategy to modernize the pharmaceutical enterprise. DisruptiveRx was founded by Maria Palombini, who has more than 15 years' experience in building global media and events brands in the pharmaceutical/biotech, life science, tech and finance markets.



Visit www.DisruptiveRxSummit.com for more details.



About MAD Event Management LLC

MAD Event Management, LLC is an event planning organization. Its President, Martha Donato has over 20 years of experience producing annual large-scale conventions around the country, as well as seminars, special events, and conferences.



Visit www.MadEventManagement.com for more details.