Introducing Predict-a-Bill: Perfect Energy Plan All Year Long

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2020 --December is the time to prepare with a NEW Energy Plan for the new year. Keep cozy warm by switching to Santanna Energy Services for cost-effective Natural Gas and Electricity plans. Or share information about Santanna's energy plans with friends. Find out now about Predict-A-Bill and other options.



Choose Santanna for Predict-A-Bill (currently available for Natural Gas in Illinois only; Electricity plans coming soon!)



With Predict-A-Bill, customers pay the SAME dollar amount each month for one full year. Plus, customers can use all the Natural Gas they need – there is no limit.* This product is more innovative than traditional fixed price energy plans. It is designed to meet specific customer lifestyle and budget needs while maintaining peace of mind security. Choose this plan for no surprises in the utility bill, no matter the season.



Santanna's energy experts calculate the monthly dollar amount based on



- The customer's prior Natural Gas use

- Normal weather patterns

- The market price for Natural Gas



Customers sign up for Predict-A-Bill to increase their peace of mind by taking the highs and lows out of their energy bill.



Choose Santanna for Prime PLUS (currently available in Illinois only)



Earlier this year, Santanna launched Prime Plus. This innovative energy plan is like a regular fixed price program but better. Customers get the security of rates that won't increase (just like a regular ?xed price plan) AND the benefit of lowered rates when market prices drop below the initial rate.



Choose Prime Plus to get the best of both worlds – protection from rate increases with the benefit of paying a lower price if the market decreases. With this benefit, if market prices go down, customers pay the lower price!



Choose Santanna for Cost Effective Fixed Rate Energy Plans



Santanna Energy provides stability in a changing world. Most plans feature fixed rates. This means that the amount customers pay for each unit of energy (kWh, therms or mcf) stays the same. Customers' total bills change each month, though, as they use more or less Natural Gas and/or Electricity.



Santanna Energy's prices are cost-effective because they have experts who buy enough Natural Gas and Electricity at reasonable prices. Santanna can offer and guarantee preferred prices to customers for as long as 18 months – that's enough for two full winters! Choose a fixed rate plan to lock in a preferred rate.



Enrolling with Santanna is Easy!



When enrolling with Santanna, there is no service interruption, and the main utility provider remains for service and delivery. Santanna Energy has no sign up or switching fees! When delivery starts, customers receive Natural Gas and/or Electricity from Santanna's supply to their home or business through the main utility. Think of the main utility company as a delivery service that also offers energy. When customers do business with Santanna, they still receive the same quality energy, delivered the same way, with one bill from their utility provider. Customers simply pay the price for Santanna's energy instead of the utility's energy.



Customers can enroll with Santanna Energy Services at any time. Participation is strictly voluntary. Contact Santanna Energy Services today to discuss your main utility account and the best Santanna energy plan to meet your needs.



Additional Santanna Perks



Upon enrolling in a Santanna energy plan, customers can become a member of the Rewards Program. This exclusive loyalty program offers Santanna customers a minimum of $25 Reward Dollars each month just for paying their bills – that's $300 each year in Rewards! And once they are a member, they can earn additional bonus Rewards by referring a friend to Santanna!



Santanna Energy Rewards is a "Discount-Plus" program. Your Rewards Dollars allow you pay at least 5% to 40% less for selected products and services! There's something for everyone:



- Brand name merchandise including electronics, personal care, apparel, home and more!



- Restaurant meals for dine-in or take-out.



- Local neighborhood services, such as dry cleaners, hobby shops, auto repair, and fitness centers.



- Travel deals for transportation, lodging, and more.



- Gift cards for special occasions.



- A new unique "Deal of the Day" every 24 hours



The best part – Santanna Energy Rewards Dollars never expire! PLUS - new options and bonuses are added each month!



Santanna Energy Services also has a NEW Customer Referral Program! Since customers love Santanna Energy so much as their energy provider of choice, Santanna wants customers to share this love with their family and friends! For each person a customer refers to Santanna Energy Services, they get $25 Rewards Dollars!



Interested? Spread the Word! Share with your Friends!



Santanna Energy Services is constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs! For many years to come, Santanna Energy plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once they switch to Santanna Energy, they join a family.



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988, Santanna has been in business for 32 years and growing!



Restrictions apply. Use up to 125% of your normal monthly usage as determined by Santanna Energy Services.