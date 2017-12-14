Introducing ReelTrail: The Ultimate Marketplace for Buying & Selling Outdoor Gear

Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2017 --Outdoor enthusiasts now have the opportunity to buy and sell new, used, vintage, and handmade outdoor gear with the launch of ReelTrail LLC, a new online marketplace with a specific niche. A vast array of equipment is already up for sale on the website, ranging from fly fishing reels to snowboards, hiking packs to kayaks, sailing equipment, and more.



ReelTrail started life as a small storefront in Charleston, South Carolina, where founders and brothers Philip and Ryan Leaphart turned their passion for the outdoors into a business selling outdoor gear through consignment. But selling through the big websites like eBay and Craigslist had their downfalls, not to mention the high, endless fees involved.



"Creating a new and simple app for our business just seemed like the perfect solution," says Ryan. "We had to deal with the big companies for so long, and honestly, we got tired of their cumbersome user-experience, and their never-ending fees. Now we're in a position to help others. ReelTrail is simple to use, completely transparent, and inexpensive!"



ReelTrail's platform makes the process of selling outdoor gear fast and easy. When you look at the numbers, it's hard not to see why they stand out from the bigger companies. eBay's charges 10-12% for outdoor gear listings, and Amazon's charges 15%, while ReelTrail's maximum fee is 7.5%. Sellers can create a listing for their gear in less than a minute, print shipping labels from the app and website, and unlike the big corporations, they are only required to pay when their items sell. Users can also advertise their Adventure Trips, whether they are a fly fishing guide or a snowboard instructor, for next to nothing. ReelTrail does not charge insertion fees either.



The company prides itself on being transparent and upfront with regards to payments and fees, and the website clearly indicates how the payment system works. Sellers can choose different subscription levels and can list as many items as they wish without the fear of any hidden fees. ReelTrail also donates to different outdoor-related non-profits around the country.



As outdoor enthusiasts themselves, the Leaphart's have experience in the outdoors, adventure traveling, and are excited to offer ReelTrail to the rest of the outdoor community.



For more information, download the ReelTrail app in the App Store and Google Play Store, or visit the website at http://www.reeltrail.com.



About ReelTrail

ReelTrail the ultimate marketplace for outdoor enthusiasts to buy and sell new, used, vintage, and handmade outdoor gear. Users can also post or book Adventure trips, whether they have an offshore fishing charter or teach skiing lessons, ReelTrail will help them get more leads and business. They believe in helping others out, which is why their fees are super low, and why they donate a portion of profits to different non-profits nationwide. Download now in the App Store and Google Play Store.



Contact:

Ryan & Philip Leaphart

info@reeltrail.com

843-789-9817

ReelTrail Company Headquarters:

Charleston, South Carolina, USA



Social Media:

Instagram: @reeltrail

Facebook: ReelTrail

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChGFHA4zrBJ6wBaEupgm8og