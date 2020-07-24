Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2020 --Introducing Robbins Plastic Surgery Skin Care Line

During this unique time it doesn't mean because we aren't able to get to our trusted skin care providers that we still can't take care of our skin. It can be difficult to know what products to use for what and what products are right for each skin type. And it can also be challenging in finding a routine in skincare. At Robbins Plastic Surgery we have designed our skincare line to be simple, yet effective at home skincare line. So, let's get to it. Here are the amazing products we offer:



ABOUT FACE NIGHTTIME: $160

About Face Nighttime Renewal Complex refreshes stressed skin with a unique synthesis of cell turn-over enhancers and robust anti-oxidants. It is gentle enough to use every day and restore that youthful glow with minimal effort.



BRIGHTENING PADS: $163

Brightening Pads unique formula combines potent brighteners potent brighteners including Kojic acid, Arbutin, robust antioxidants Vitamins C, E and Green Tea with a gentle exfoliator to brighten uneven skin tone, revealing a fresh, radiant appearance.



C-SERUM: $110

C-Serum contains high potency vitamins C, E. and Ferulic ester acid. This unique combination provides both short- and longer-term antioxidant benefits while micro-exfoliating the skin. The unique technology of C-serum is less irritating for patients and has a silky-smooth finish.



GOODBYE ACNE: $100

Goodbye Acne brightens and conceals using a unique two-product regimen to clear acne. The touchstick contains a gentle retinoid, Salicylic acid and soothing Licorice extract. The concealer hides while brightening with Kojic acid. This is the one two punch in fighting acne.



RESTORE: $180

Restore brings precious water into the stratum corneum, recreating the appearance of youthful volume. Over time, skin's natural hydration diminishes, leaving it looking parched, flaky and deflated. Water has the power to keep skin looking healthy and younger looking. The revolutionary formula keeps water in the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines. The deeper the hydration, the softer and smoother the skin appears.



RETINOL SERUM: $80

Retinol Serum is micro-encapsulated to significantly enhance the stability of Retinol thus making it less irritating. This product reduces fine lines and wrinkles, boosts collagen all with a smooth application and finish.



THIRST QUENCHER: $108

Thirst Quencher is a highly concentrated hyaluronic acid-based gel is designed to enhance skin moisture and reduce the appearance of photoaging and dry skin. The water-based vehicle is oil-free & fragrance-free and is appropriate for use under make-up, sunscreen, or moisturizers.



WEEKLY PEEL PADS: $115

Weekly Peel Pads refresh stressed skin with three potent skin smoothers. Use once a week to refine skin texture and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. Enjoy healthier-looking skin with one easy step.



Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he received his bachelor of science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.



Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training.



At Robbins Plastic Surgery we offer virtual consultations and offer free shipping for any purchase over $100 of skin care products. Let us design a skin care plan that is right for you!