Introducing Roo: The Smartly Designed, Easy to Use Basket That Protects Your Deliveries from Theft

Olathe, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2020 --New startup Roo announced today that it is raising funds via a rewards crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter (bit.ly/helloroo) to finish the development of its first product that prevents delivered packages from being stolen. The company has set a goal to raise $100,000 on Kickstarter to finish the development and produce the first batch of their latest invention. Over the past year, Roo has been on a mission to create a beautifully designed, easy to use solution for protecting deliveries from theft. The final product is a patent-pending basket and mountable locking peg that work together to secure packages and anchor them to a wall or door.



Founder Brock Shaw found inspiration to create Roo after his experience receiving packages at his apartment complex. Like most people, he shopped online for books, clothes, and everything in-between. He was always amazed to come home to see how boxes and envelopes were just scattered down the hallways. Sometimes in front of people's doors, other times just randomly placed in the halls. Then one day a delivery he was waiting for never showed up. He waited a few days and nothing. Then it hit him, it had been stolen.



"There had to be a better solution. Nobody would leave a stack of money simply sitting out in the open all day, yet this was essentially what I was doing leaving my deliveries in the hallway until I got home," says Brock Shaw, Founder of Roo.



After a year of design and prototyping, Roo was born. Roo is simple to set up, easy to use and is technology-free. Users can simply attach the locking peg to their wall or door bracket and set their Roo basket outside. The delivery driver will set the package inside of the basket, fold it closed, and push the circular openings of the basket onto the locking peg, it's that easy. Each delivery is secure, locked within the basket and anchored to recipients home. The basket cannot be removed from the peg, nor opened without a key. Features include:



Roo baskets are made from cut/puncture-resistant material that can withstand harsh weather.



Roo baskets nest within one another for space savings.



Each basket can hold multiple deliveries with a maximum individual box size of 16"x14"x10".



The locking peg features a patent-pending one-way lock design that is easy for the delivery driver to use.



Each basket can hold up to 25lbs of delivered goods.



Each peg can hold up to 2 baskets allowing deliveries from different carriers during the day, with a maximum weight capacity of 50lbs.



Each Roo comes with 3 easy to read instructional signs to ensure delivery driver compliance.



The Kickstarter campaign for Roo will run for 60 days, from January 14, 2020 - March 14, 2020, and is available throughout the contiguous United States. For more information on the product and campaign head to their Kickstarter page (bit.ly/helloroo).