Introducing Shake on It, a Course That Unveils the Selling Formula

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2017 --The ability to market and pitch a product or idea is one that is invaluable in any company. From the fast food waiter who instinctively asks if the customer would like to upgrade to a large fry to the professional salesperson that pitches the sale of thousands of items at a time to other companies, the world of sales is incredibly prevalent in today's economy. Sadly, many people falsely believe that being a good salesperson is an innate personality trait that cannot be taught or learned. However, by simply speaking to any seasoned salesperson, it is easy to realize that the art of the sale is on that is learned over years of experience. Today, an up and coming online course by the name of Shake On It is incorporative nascent technology and engaging techniques to teach the masses how to be an effective salesperson.



The course itself was created by Mendel Leviela, a prominent saleswoman who has spent twenty years learning the ins and outs of the industry. Today, she is excited to be producing the world's first fully animated online sales course. The course is designed to give an entry-level introduction to the world of sales, teaching the basics, but scaling up to the more intricate parts of the industry.



The topics covered will include the fundamentals of identifying customer needs, making a great first impression, asking the right questions, and more. As the course advances, students will learn to do anything from managing and training other sales teams to making cold calls. This broad range of topics makes the course perfect for both those looking to simply pitch their ideas as an entrepreneur and those aiming to become better sales team managers. As a result, students will leave the course prepared to triumph in the world of sales.



As for the medium of the course, the course will be taught in a variety of methods. Foremost, animated and upbeat videos will come with every module of the course. To augment these videos are personal quizzes, interactive activities, and text to refer to, giving every student a complete education no matter their preferred learning style.



Sadly, this course is becoming expensive to produce, and Mendel Leviela cannot afford to pay for all of the development out of pocket. To remedy this issue, Leviela has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter where supporters can preorder access to the course at a discounted rate. With this support, Leviala hopes to make the world of sales accessible for anyone, no matter their experience.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page or website here.