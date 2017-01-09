Introducing Tap on Sign, the Sign Holder to Save Lives

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2017 --The most recently reported year, 2015, saw one of the most dramatic increases in motor vehicle deaths. With over thirty-two thousand fatal car crashes, anything that anyone can do to stop these accidents is much appreciated. Sadly, there is one brand of accident that is unnervingly common. When a parent unloads a child from the backseat of a car on a narrow street, there is a high likelihood of an accident or a close call. Danny Lee, the creator of Tap on Sign, has been made aware of this danger as a parent of two of in the bustling city of New York. While Danny himself has not experienced tragedy, he has certainly heard stories of these accidents and has faced several close calls himself.



To prevent this unnecessary danger, Danny scoured the internet for a solution, but he came up empty-handed. Discontented by this result, Danny began to work on his own solution in early 2016. Today, several prototypes have been completed, and the product itself, Tap on Sign, has been finalized. Tap on Sign is essentially a sign holder that can be easily and securely attached to the side of a car. In turn, parents can safely exit their cars without worry of oncoming traffic.



Every Tap on Sign holder is smoothed on every sign and uses a powerful magnet to attach to stick to metal surfaces. As a result, no car can be damaged or scratched by Tap on Sign. The magnet itself is incredibly powerful and is rated for a whopping twenty-six pounds of force, so drivers need not worry about it falling off during transit. As a side benefit, the magnetic attachment method makes Tap on Sign a multipurpose tool that is entirely intuitive to use.



The Tap on Sign can be used for anything from automotive safety to a unique fridge magnet. All signs for the Tap on Sign are removable, allowing funny signs or grocery lists to be held when the Tap on Sign is used as a fridge magnet.



Sadly, a product as new and innovative as this one has to be freshly manufactured and then sold. In turn, Tap on Sign faces a substantial initial cost of production. To remedy this issue, the creator of Tap on Sign, Danny Lee, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Early supporters of the campaign will be treated to a massive discount on the product as well as the ability to select the sign that will be held by the Tap on Sign.



