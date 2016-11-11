Introducing the Build Your Own Watch on Kickstarter

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2016 --Cincinnati startup Build Your Own Watch is the first watch company to offer self-assembly with free, step-by-step video instruction, or the option to have your creation assembled by a watchmaker for you.



Until now, the DIY watch building process involved a myriad of different parts that required the hobbyist to spend hours of research finding parts that fit together, what tools are required, and how to use them.



Determined to provide people with a quality watch they can build themselves the founder of Build Your Own Watch, Rick Bell, designed a custom dial, researched parts and put together all of the parts that one would need to build their own quality watch.



Build Your Own Watch provides an online "Watch Configurator" where people can select their watch's options and see what their watch will look like when assembled before purchasing a kit that contains all of the parts of a custom quality watch.



Build Your Own Watch partnered with an American artisan to provide an exciting premium selection, the exclusive opportunity of having your movement's rotor traditionally artisan-engraved using an early 1900's Rose Engine Lathe. An option typically only reserved for very expensive watches.



Rick Bell, founder of Build Your Own Watch says, I have a stronger connection with a watch that I built than any of the watches I have purchased without input into the design.



Respected YouTube watch reviewer Federico of Federico Talks Watches says, "This is a ton of fun. A great way for horology fans to actually get a tangible experience when it comes to their favorite hobby. Once assembled, it's a pretty handsome piece too!"



The tools needed to build a watch are not included in their kit. They've partnered with esslinger.com, a leading watch tool and parts distributor revered among watchmakers since its founding in 1923, to provided a beginners watchmakers tool kit at a discounted rate for their clients.



Today the Series One by Build Your Own Watch is available for preorder on Kickstarter. And worry not, Build Your Own Watch is designed for the novice watchmaker and provides in depth instructions to make hand-assembling your watch as easy as possible.



For those who appreciate the Build Your Own watch and premium option designs but may not want to, or can not, assemble the watch themselves, they provide the premium option of assembling your watch for you.



Aside from the financial and therapeutic benefits of making the Series One watch from the kit stands the benefit of control. With the Build Your Own Watch kit, users can customize every little piece in the watch, resulting in the color scheme and style that the user has always wanted. And to make this process even easier, the Build Your Own Watch website has a "Watch Configurator" which allows visitors to try out different styles and watch designs before ordering the kit. To augment this level of customization, the Build Your Own Watch Kit includes, as premium options, a guilloche engraving on the rotor as well as laser engraving on the strap buckle.



A project of this scope requires capital to launch. To remedy this issue, the team at Build Your Own Watch has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Donors will be rewarded with anything from a behind the scenes look at production to a discounted watch kit. With proper funding, anyone can complete their first watch in just a few hours and wear it with confidence.



Within 4 days of launching Build Your Own Watch received the honored designation from Kickstarter as a "Project We Love," an acknowledgement from the staff at Kickstarter of the quality and uniqueness of the project.



For more information visit the Kickstarter campaign page.



Website: http://buildyourownwatch.com/