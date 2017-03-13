Introducing the Changeling Storm, a Beautiful Illustrated Story

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Love and loss are two of the most powerful emotions that a human can experience. Unfortunately, these two often go hand in hand. This truth could not be more visible for Dale Lynch and Michelle Ryan, two happily married, working individuals who are in love, both with each other and their children. They have conceived three boys: Joshua, Josiah, and Lyndon-Jude. Tragically, their second child, Josiah, died shortly after his birth, leaving his parents shaken. Needless to say, the loss of a child is one of the worst pains imaginable for any parent to experience. In an attempt to make sense of this pain, Dale Lynch began writing a book, that started over a decade ago.



Years later, Dale resolved to complete the book in memory of Josiah, letting his lost son know that he is not forgotten. Today the book has finally been completed and bears the name The Changeling Storm. The book itself is based on the story of Dale and Michelle themselves, offering a sense of realistic emotion despite the fantastic cast of characters.



In The Changeling Storm, the plot revolves around two lovers: Canuck and Chinook. The duo are both descendants of the seasons. Canuck is the daughter of Winter and Chinook is the son of Spring. Both Canuck and Chinook love to roam the Canadian landscape, loving and shaping the land around them and effectively forming the setting of the story. As they fall in love, something unexpected and beautiful occurs. Upon this twist, the story takes on new meaning, touching on themes of love, parenthood, loss, and other powerful phases of life. Additionally, the tale incorporates bits of mythology, rounding out The Changeling Storm.



What's more is that The Changeling Storm has been elegantly illustrated in the unique artistic style of Catherine Bassova, enhancing the experience of learning the story of Canuck and Chinook. While the book is written and some illustrations have already been produced, author Dale Lynch does not have the funds needed to complete the illustrations and distribute it to readers. To remedy this issue, he has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Through the campaign, donors will receive perks ranging from an electronic copy of the book, to a copy of the cover art, to a first edition physical copy of the book. With the support of readers, Dale Lynch hopes to properly commemorate his lost son, Josiah.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.