Introducing the Fidelitas Shoehorn, the Ultimate in Luxury

This trend has lead to the loss of the sacred practice of passing down family heirlooms. No longer does a father give his fedora to his son to take to gatherings; instead, the son buys a disposable plastic fedora at a costume store.



This loss of culture is truly tragic, but Konstanta International is here with its latest creation, the Fidelitas Shoehorn, to do its part in the defense of sentimentality. As opposed to today's plastic shoehorns, Fidelitas Shoehorn is made to use for generations and provide the perfect fit each time.



To allow the Fidelitas Shoehorn its durability, the shoehorn is cut from 1.5 millimeter hardened stainless steel. This construction protects the shoehorn against the warping, cracking, and denting that is typical of cheap plastic shoehorns and even antiquated wooden shoehorns.



Aside from simply the quality of material, the Fidelitas Shoehorn's design holds several key advantages. The length of the device is tailored to allow anyone to put on shoes without having to bend down. The surface and edges of the device passedthrue special treatment to prevent creasing or damaging the shoe or clothes.



Another value of the Fidelitas Shoehorn is individuality. The shoehorn is supposed to mean something individual to each user, so the shoehorn itself should be different for each user.



To this end, the Fidelitas Shoehorn is laser engraved with a specified design. These designs can include names, company logos, cities, hobbies, and more.



Sadly, the mass production of these high-quality products requires capital. To remedy this issue, the design team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.



On the campaign page, batchers will receive an array of rewards ranging from a thank you note to a set of custom-engraved shoehorns. With the support of readers, everyone will be able to enjoy the timeless luxury of an expertly-crafted, steel Fidelitas Shoehorn.



About The Fidelitas Shoehorn

The Fidelitas Design Shoehorn is produced by Konstanta International, a company of perfectionists. The project was launched in 2015, and the design team has worked tirelessly to find the best shape for the shoehorn.



The result is an effective, durable, and visually appealing product perfect for any user. The team itself is composed of crafters Yevgeniy Lysak, Vadim Panchenko, Yuliya van Polanen-Kharenkova, Sergey Usik, and Leonid Davidov.



To learn more about or pre-order a Fidelitas Shoehorn visit the Kickstarter campaign page.