Introducing the Holy Grail of Driving Safety...the ASF Gift Card

La Jolla, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2015 --The NHTSA states,"driver distraction is recognized as one of the most common causes of traffic crashes," said Secretary LaHood.



ASF has one cure for the malady of driver distraction."Eyes On the Road Hands on the Wheel,"the practice of road concentration (science of road concentration) that helps prevents driver distraction, by aiding road concentration required for safe driving! ASF proposes the modernization of driver licensing and education to teach the practice road concentration and avoidance of the driver distraction, with the emphasizes on teaching road concentration, what drivers should be doing, with the driver distraction avoidance followup, what drivers should not be doing (all inclusive of the many driver distractions).



Because most drivers have never been taught the science of road concentration, and usually just hear, "not to text message while driving," road concentration instruction, is of paramount importance. The teaching of road concentration should be the goal of NHTSA and DMV. "Eyes on the Road/Hands on the Wheel" is a slogan with worldwide importance! Since the ASF Gift Card offers this international life saving information, it could rightfully be called, "the holy grail of driving safety," see: image: http://carsafe.org/images/ASFCard10-small.jpg video: http://youtu.be/gaWPhpYSDQM



Months ago, ASF petitioned NHTSA national DMV, and the FCC, to put the cart behind the horse, with the modernization of driver licensing and education, by teaching the practice of road concentration, and not just distraction avoidance. Adopting the slogan, "Eyes on the Road/Hands on the Wheel" could inspire the needed change from distraction.gov to concentration.gov. DMV should not be licensing drivers that have not been properly instructed about driving concentration, and for driving safety, should include this education as soon as possible.



The ASF Gift Card is online at the ASF web page: http://www.carsafe.org. ASF recommends that national DMV obtain the ASF Gift Card information copyright for printing on back covers of Driver Handbooks and the back sides of driver licenses.



ASF video: http://carsafe.org/videos.php copyright are also available.



Additionally, ASF has been working with major banks on the modernization of telephone banking, and and is now offering ASF Gift Card to banks for ATM gift cards and telephone apps, see: http://www.kplctv.com/story/28932949/asf-on-the-modernization-of-driver-licensing-education-and-banking



Over a million people died in auto accidents last year and, another two million were seriously injured! Help save lives and send the ASF Gift Card (available here, and at at http://www.carsafe.org) to everyone!

