Introducing the Mommy Makeover in Vancouver

Pregnancy is a magical time. However, the process of bringing a child into the world is strenuous and alters the appearance of the body. For those facing significant challenges returning to their pre-pregnancy state, the Mommy Makeover is a combination of cosmetic surgery procedures designed to improve the appearance of the body after a pregnancy. For more, go to https://dranzarut.com/body/mommy-makeover/



Each patient is individual, and every individual treatment plan will be tailored by Dr. Anzarut to meet personalized goals. But essentially a Mommy Makeover may include a tummy tuck, breast lift, liposuction, and skin rejuvenation.



Who is a Candidate for a Mommy Makeover?



A good candidate for a Mommy Makeover is someone who is in good health and not planning on any future pregnancies. An initial consultation to discuss treatment options will be provided.



It should be noted that the Mommy Makeover is not a substitute for weight loss and exercise. It offers a way to tighten stretched skin and stomach muscles, but these results can be diminished by significant fluctuations in body weight.



About the Procedure



A Mommy Makeover may include any combination of the following procedures:



- A Tummy Tuck removes excess skin in the abdomen for a tighter, flatter appearance to the stomach area.



- A Breast Lift improves the appearance of sagging breasts as a result of pregnancy or breastfeeding.



- Liposuction removes excess fat from stubborn areas and improves body contours.



- Skin and face rejuvenation treatment to restore a youthful appearance.



Results



A Mommy Makeover can be a cost-effective, comprehensive solution for women looking for solutions to return to get back their pre-pregnancy body.



The results can be dramatic depending on the combination of procedures used. Combination surgery often delivers dramatic goals in a much quicker time frame for people looking to feel more confident about their bodies.



For more information about customized Mommy Makeover procedures, please contact Dr. Anzarut to schedule a consultation.



About Dr. Alexander Anzarut

Dr. Alexander Anzarut is a plastic surgeon based out of Vancouver Island, Canada. Providing a range of treatments including Facial Surgery, Body Sculpturing such as Breast Augmentation, Breast Lifts, Tummy Tuck, and non-surgical skin treatments such as Botox, Dr. Anzarut is a member of the Canadian Society of Plastic Surgery and specializes in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.



For more information, go to https://dranzarut.com/ or call 778-455-3223



Dr. Alexander Anzarut

778-455-3223

Company Website: https://dranzarut.com/