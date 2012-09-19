Venlo, Limburg -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2012 --We're continuing the overwhelming success of our first collection of iPhone 4 sleeves with the release of a sleeves collection designed for the new iPhone 5. The Mujjo iPhone 5 sleeves are based on the design characteristics of the Originals collection that have been noticed and praised by customers and media, an outstanding blend of fashion, functionality and materials with a contemporary and above all unique look and feel.



We've been working on an iPhone 5 sleeves collection for a while. In order to develop the sleeves, we've been walking around with a dummy made out of wood (seriously). We based it's measurements on all those rumors that have been floating around. You can imagine that it felt great to discover that we made a good guess and got the dimensions right!



Mujjo iPhone 5 Wallet

The iPhone 5 Wallet is made out of a combination of wool felt and high quality leather. Mujjo’s iPhone 5 wallet features a color combination of light- and darkgrey wool felt that creates an excellent contrast in combination with the leather. Wool felt is a sustainable material, offering strength while remaining a soft touch. We've developed a treatment to make the wool felt anti-peeling and water repellent. The leather strap, made out of high quality vegetable-tanned leather, provides a simple closure and keeps your device secure. The smart storage compartment allows you to store your earphones, cash, credit cards and more!



Mujjo iPhone 5 Sleeve

The leather iPhone 5 sleeve combines minimalism and contemporary design with outstanding materials. Mujjo’s iPhone 5 sleeve is made of high quality top-grain 100% vegetable-tanned leather and is hand-dyed using environmentally friendly dyes. The leather can be easily cleaned and is water repellent.