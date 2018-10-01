Introducing the Praetorian Damascus Knife Series

Monchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Designer Usmann Butt has worked with leading engineers in the damascus steel industry to refine the forging process in a way that would allow to make highly layered hand-forged damascus steel knives affordable to a broader spectrum of people.



The qualities of damascus steel knives is widely known in circles of cooking enthusiasts and professional chefs alike. These knives are ultra durable and when treated well stay sharp for a very long time.



UBUTT DESIGN is currently looking for funding in order to introduce the Preatorian knife series to the marketplace. Therefore they have created a campaign on the popular crowdfunding site Kickstarter. The campaigns goal is to fund the first production run of hand-forged knives and intents to ship the first batch of knives for early backers by December of 2018.



The campaign can be found at you.kaufen/1v and more information about UBUTT DESIGN are available at www.designubutt.com.



About UBUTT DESIGN

Behind this name stands industrial designer Usmann Butt whose work has been recognized by the German Design Award and others. Mr. Butt works for different clients worldwide and has designed a large variety of household products.