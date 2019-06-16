Introducing the R2110: A Rugged IoT Gateway Offering High-Speed Wireless Connectivity for Transportation, Smart Cities and Industrial IoT Applications

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2019 --Robustel introduces its latest High-Speed Smart IoT Gateway the R2110 offering state-of-the-art wireless connectivity for complex mobile, smart cities, and industrial environments.



The R2110 has been designed with mission-critical applications in mind, offering dual cellular modules, to provide immediate failover to a second connection for near-constant uptime. This level of reliability is especially valuable for IoT applications in moving vehicles between cell towers and for Industrial monitoring and control that requires 100% availability.



"As the IoT landscape changes", said Yi Huang, Vice President of the company, "Robustel are seeing a higher demand for more data-intensive IoT applications. With the R2110 we are ready to take advantage of the increasing speed capabilities of cellular technology." LTE-Advanced technologies with carrier aggregation are pushing theoretical download speeds to 300 Mbps, and the next generation of cellular radios is capable of aggregating three or more channels for capabilities up to 600 Mbps. The Robustel R2110 brings best in breed LTE-Advanced cellular modules built on a hardware platform that supports high speeds and bandwidth optimization. This allows customers and operators globally to future-proof their IoT deployments as network capabilities evolve.



Alongside its enhanced cellular capabilities, the R2110 also incorporates Bluetooth 5.0. Supporting higher transmission rates, longer distances, and lower power consumption, making the R2110 a perfect gateway or hub for Bluetooth connected IoT sensors.



Robustel are already seeing high demand for the R2110 with system integrators, IoT application developers and mobile network operators looking to provide a reliable gateway with onboard smarts and an industrialized housing. The powerful gateway is powered by RobustOS, a Linux-based operating system that was developed by Robustel specifically for use in Robustel devices. RobustOS includes advanced networking features and protocols, providing customers with a seamless user experience. For customers wanting more customization, Robustel offer a full Software Development Kit (SDK) that allows the development of EDGE applications to unlock the full potential of the R2110.



While the flexibility of the R2110 offers limitless possibilities for customers developing IoT applications, Robustel customers are already finding success in three specific markets:



- Transportation – Where the constant uptime and improved throughput is enhancing connectivity for fleet tracking, logistics, engine and driver performance monitoring, fare collection and video monitoring



- Smart Cities – With the inclusion of LTE Cat-6 and Bluetooth 5.0 to the R2110 it has become the perfect hub for Bluetooth sensors that need to communicate with a high degree of reliability ideal for traffic control, lighting management, disaster monitoring and independent living management.



- Industrial IoT - With utilities, machine builders, manufacturing and infrastructure companies that need to monitor and control high-value assets praising the R2110 for its Carrier Aggregation, Dual-Redundancy and support for multiple interfaces to fit a variety of legacy and contemporary plant and equipment.



The R2110 features:

1Gbps faster ethernet port

802.11ac Wave1 dual 2.4G & 5GHz

GNSS GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo

POE power supply for bottom equipment

RS485&RS232 serial interface

DI/DO trigger switch

Bluetooth Low-power communication

Supports WWAN, WAN, WLAN link backup and ICMP detection

Supports cold backup , warm backup and load balancing

RobustOS + SDK + App

IPsec/OpenVPN/GRE

Management and maintenance via Web/CLI/SNMP/RobustLink Cloud

Robust industrial design (9 to 36V DC, desktop or wall mounting or DIN rail mounting)



About Robustel

Robustel is one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial quality solutions for the IoT and M2M market. Robustel's portfolio of award-winning solutions are comprised of: Wireless Modems, Routers, Gateways, EDGE Computing, Cloud Software and End-to-End IoT solutions.



As a supplier of wireless IoT hardware, Robustel works with over 50 distribution partners servicing more than 120 countries and maintains a dedicated local presence in: Germany, Australia, Japan, UK, US, the Netherlands and Hong Kong.



Today Robustel's solutions can be found in every corner of the 'Connected World' providing IoT solutions to industries as varied as: Security, Vending, Retail, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Industrial Production & Automation, Transportation, Environmental Services and Healthcare.