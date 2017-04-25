Introducing the Stand, Minimalist Computer Stand to Organize and Beautify

Newquay, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2017 --As time goes on, technology is becoming more of a part of more people's lives. From the workplace to the home, almost everywhere anyone goes they can find a desktop or laptop to be used. In recent years there has been a focus on producing computers that give something to a room, looking both modern and elegant, and standing as a symbol for the progression of innovation. Today a computer is more of a work of art than the room-sized calculators that they used to be. Sadly, many desks are simply too cluttered for anyone to appreciate the elegance and sleekness that a computer brings to a room. Today The Stand by Arcrey Design is here to help reduce this clutter and bring ergonomic benefits to computer users while adding a bit of style.



The Stand itself is crafted out of real wood and brushed aluminum, giving it an aesthetic that is both soft and sleek. Additionally, the look of The Stand is exceptionally sharp when paired with Apple products which feature a similar brushed aluminum. The Stand comes in three types of wood, each produced with the utmost quality. Clients can select from Oak, Mahogany, and Walnut, allowing anyone to match any room. Additionally, the stand has a single, large, and open compartment in the center of the stand that is the perfect size for sneakily tucking away keyboards, mice, flash drives, and more. With this compartment, users can quickly tidy up their desks in a way that is similar to the effectiveness of a desk drawer.



The dimensions of the device also add value to The Stand. The stand is two and a half inches tall and around twenty-one inches wide. This height gives many monitors the extra boost they need to be ergonomically friendly, allowing the center of the screen to rest at eye-level. This practice prevents back and neck pains that are all-too-common as many people spend hours at a time working on computers.



To produce and distribute this product, the team behind The Stand has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Through the campaign, interested clients can pre-order models of The Stand for over twenty-percent off while supplies last. With this support, Arcrey Design aims to make computers more ergonomic and desks more organized while providing an elegant look to any room.



