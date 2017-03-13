Introducing the Tablet Hammock, the Tablet-Holding Solution for Car Rides

Vista, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --In the modern world, technology is becoming increasingly integrated with everyday actions. For car rides, newer and more expensive cars have incorporated DVD/Blu-Ray players for the back seat. However, this add-on is not always offered and when it is it can be incredibly overpriced or simply not appealing, because it only play's physical DVD/Blu-Ray's which means limited content in the car. Additionally, there are many parents who drive older cars that never had this option. However, having an educational show or movie playing for children in the back of the car is a great way to keep them entertained. And in car rides, it is especially important that children are behaving and not distracting. Here to offer this option of playing TV shows and movies in the car is the Tablet Hammock, a car-compatible mount for smart tablets.



Tablets have become popular over the last few years. As a result, over half of all families have a tablet. These tablets are nearly perfect for entertaining back seat young ones with unlimited shows and movies. But if a parent were to just give a tablet to two children in the back seat, they would doubtlessly fight over who gets to pick the shows and who gets to hold the tablet. The patent pending Tablet Hammock solves both of these problems, by securely holding the tablet and securely suspending it between the driver and passenger seats, the tablet sits perfectly in the middle and shows can be chosen by the parents in the front seats, by simply flipping it over. The Tablet Hammock also enhances the viewing experience for backseat viewers vs. a hard mounted screen, because the suspension system absorbs road vibrations, much like the suspension on your car. There are other Tablet holders for the backseat already in the market, but the Tablet Hammock uniquely suspends the tablet in the perfect middle viewing location, enhances the viewing experience due to the suspension design, AND offers front seat control of the Tablet, perfect for young kids that might choose inappropriate content, get frustrated during commercials, etc.



To suspend the tablet, all one has to do securely lock your tablet in the holder, and hook the two ends of the Tablet Hammock onto the standard metal bars that support the head rest. In this way, the Tablet Hammock is compatible with a wide variety of cars. Additionally, the viewing angle can be easily adjusted at the ends of the Tablet Hammock to ensure that all of the back seat passengers can get a neck-cramp-free view. What's more is that the Tablet Hammock is completely adjustable and designed to hold tablets of all shapes and sizes. As a result of these flexible features, the Tablet Hammock is truly universal. Every part of the Tablet Hammock is built with security and safety in mind, so it cannot detach in the event of an accident, sudden stop, etc. Further, the Tablet Hammock's suspension system uses high tension cords, so there is very little bounce on bumpy roads, and as stated before, the suspension system actually enhances the viewing experience. When you park your car, and want to store your tablet out of plain sight for would be thieves, it's just as easy to remove as it is to mount.



While a prototype has already been produced and is currently in use by the Muellers themselves, mass production requires funding that these parents of two, (soon to be three children) simply do not have. To remedy this issue, the Muellers have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Through the campaign, anyone is able to pre-order a Tablet Hammock for a fraction of its projected market price. With the support of readers, the Muellers hope to make family car rides a safer, less stressful event for families everywhere.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.