Introducing the Tone Magnet, the Simplest Guitar Augmentation

Glasgow, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --The world of guitar is massive in more senses than one. Guitar types range from nylon string acoustics to full on electric guitars, creating a wide swath of possible sounds. Equally variable is the weight of a guitar, ranging anywhere from six to twelve pounds. And while twelve pounds can sound like nothing in terms of transporting the guitar, playing a heavy guitar for hours on end while it is attached to the player by a strap can be incredibly taxing. This downfall has led to many performers leaning towards lighter guitars for performances. This shift is a fine solution, but professional performers and hobbyists alike quickly find themselves missing the more solid and heavy sound of a heavier guitar.



This is where the Tone Magnet sustainer fills its niche. The Tone Magnet sustainer works to increase the natural sustain of the guitar, adding depth without adding any substantial weight. The device works by attaching to the bottom of the bridge of the guitar. This process adds additional weight through both the flux field created by magnet and the physical weight of the magnet and aluminum casing. The device affects sound as it is being produced, before it goes through any cables, pedals, synths or amplifiers. The results are stunning.



Attaching the Tone Magnet is simple, natural, and magnetic, requiring no permanent modification to the guitar. This attachment method means that a player can take the magnet off between songs or even during songs. What's more is that once the Tone Magnet is attached it looks like part of the bridge. The curved and low profile design ensure that it is aesthetically pleasing. Sadly, a device like this requires capital to produce. To remedy this issue the Tone Magnet team has launched a small crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Patrons will be rewarded with a discounted Tone Magnet sustainer in either aluminum or tonewood cases. Once funded, the Tone Magnet will change the way players look at all kinds of guitars.



About The Tone Magnet

The Tone Magnet was conceived by Dr. Christopher Ferguson, a long time guitar lover, former academic and Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. His connections with the Design Manufacture and Engineering Management Department at the University of Strathclyde have served to help him perfect the device. Dr. Ferguson has been gigging in his free time for the better part of three decades and hopes to help others play out their passions with the Tone Magnet.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.