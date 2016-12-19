Introducing the Vino Veritas App, an Analytical Wine Identifier

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2016 --In recent times, there has been a push to establish transparency in all things food. Ever since The Jungle by Upton Sinclair, careful measures have been taken across the United States and other parts of the world to identify and regulate the ingredients that go into food. Some of these measures include the black and white nutritional fact 'box', which identifies the nutritional value of every food, and the list of ingredients that accompanies nearly every food and drink, even water. Somehow, wine has escaped this category thanks to its involvement in the era of prohibition. In turn, consumers are unable to identify what exact properties their casual drink has. Here to help identify and evaluate both the quantitative health aspects and the qualitative flavors of wines is a new app by the name of Vino Veritas.



The app quickly scans bottles or written names of bottles and identifies the wine from its global database. The app then reports the qualities of the wine as well as how healthy it is and the sourcing of the wine, which can tell a lot about the quality of its production. In turn, the consumer is able to make a more informed decision when buying a wine. This tool is perfect for buying wine while in a rush without fear of ruining a nice dinner with a poor glass of wine. In the same vein, Vino Veritas is also able to suggest food pairings for wine, ensuring a harmonizing of flavors. It can even make suggestions based on the user's palate.



As a side benefit, any wine that is not already in the database can be added to the Vino Veritas wine tasters upon request. These requests can be satisfied in as quickly as ten minutes. Unfortunately, a project of this scope requires funding to complete and polish. To remedy this issue, the Vino Veritas design team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Patrons will be rewarded with a copy of the app without the typical monthly subscription fee, amounting to a massive saving. With the support of readers, Vino Veritas will foster an open information environment for wine lovers everywhere.



About Vino Veritas

Vino Veritas spawned from a wildly successful wine tasting workshop by the name of Vin & Wine!. The workshop has helped over eight thousand people train their palates, so the app also includes a virtual tools and animations to help its users better appreciate the flavors of a fine wine. These tools combined with the analytical functionality of the app makes Vino Veritas the perfect wine tasting tool.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.