Introducing the World's First Easy-to-Operate Gesture Controlled Robot

Shaanxi, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --A new era in the world of robotic control systems is upon us. Rather than be constrained by cumbersome joysticks and complex button combinations for every robotic toy or tool you use, BicQ Technology and Innovation has developed an entirely new robotic control interface. By simply slipping on a revolutionary DTing Gesture Wristband, the user literally becomes the controller!



The avant-garde wristband tracks the user's hand and finger movements determine the motion of the robot which they are operating. The DTing wristband also tracks gesture force to determine how fast or slow the robot should move. In other words, with a few simple flicks of the wrist, a user can easily control whatever robot is wired to the system.



Inspired by super-powered comic book characters, this novel control interface makes the user feel as if they have fantastic telekinetic abilities.



Regardless of age or experience with robotics, anyone can learn how to use the DTing system thanks to the cutting-edge "smart" software which works in concert with the systems' highly sensitive, specialized motion-sensitive components. No other robot control system could be more intuitive to learn how to use.



DTing wristbands are ergonomically designed to comfortably fit the wrists of users of all ages and sizes. Further, DTing is equally compatible for those who are right-handed or left-handed. You can even control two robots using a pair of wristbands strapped to either arm!



Although a standard DTing package comes with an instructional manual, the software is so flexible an operator can customize the effects their hand movements have on the robot they are controlling.



To put it in other words, using a DTing Gesture Wristband is the ultimate remote.



When initially developed, the DTing Gesture Wristband system was designed and tested in coordination with world-class toy manufacturers. However, with the use of surface electromyography, IMU technology, and advanced AI, DTing Gesture Wristband technology is compatible with myriad other forms of technology. For example, in addition to robotic toys, DTing wristbands have successfully been tested as a means to control miniaturized drones as well as household smart devices.



Since the original project was launched in 2016 and the developer version of DTing software has since been released, it is anticipated that additional applications for DTing technology will be developed in the coming months and years.



Currently, BicQ Technology and Innovation Co. is looking for crowdfunding to help launch DTing Gesture system on Indiegogo.