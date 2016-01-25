Introducing Torch – The World's First Universal Coat Heater

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2016 --A new product launching on Indiegogo this month, promises to provide the perfect solution to expensive, unfashionable heated coats. Torch is a battery-powered heater that is placed discretely inside any coat, allowing users to wear what they want, even when the temperatures plummet. And when Torch says any coat, they mean any coat, be it a wax jacket, a waterproof coat, or a formal suit jacket!



Designed for discretion, the coat heater consists of a slim panel of flexible fabric that conceals three heat pads. Powered by a slim design battery, the heated panel lies flat alongside the back of a coat, with the 7.4v battery sitting neatly inside the internal pocket. Not only is the Torch coat heater unnoticeable, it is extremely lightweight; the whole thing weighs just 4oz. Torch really has thought of everything: it doesn't matter if the Torch heating device gets wet (it is machine washable) and the heating elements are highly durable, making it ideal for winter sports such as skiing, snowboarding, hunting or fishing.



The Torch coat heater is the first and only product of its kind. Up until now, if anyone wanted a coat with battery-operated warmth, they had to get a heated coat; style options are limited and they are expensive to buy. A major advantage with the Torch coat heater is that it can be transferred from coat to coat using convenient velcro pads, making it a far more cost-effective choice than a heated coat. And for a donation on Indiegogo of just $65, donors will receive a complete Torch set which includes the Torch coat heater, one battery and charger, and two installation kits. Donors will also be entered for a chance of owning one by taking part in Torch's sweepstakes on their Indiegogo page.



The patented design is endorsed by Gadget Explained which describes Torch as an ''affordable and versatile solution that can be used on any of your coats''. Simply attach this innovative product to the inside of the coat and select the required heat setting from a choice of four settings; three heat pads will then distribute warmth to the torso area quickly and safely.



A full manufacturing run of the first prototypes has been an overwhelming success. CEO Anthony DeVito has confirmed that Torch is partnering with a local manufacturer and logistics company so that they will be well prepared to meet customer orders from January 2016 and beyond.