Introducing Totem Polz, the World's First and Only Stacking Charm Jewelry

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --In today's world, it is hard to be unique. How often does someone run into another person with the same faux pearl studded earrings or even the same T-shirt? The answer is too often. The solution to this problem is customization. Through customization, anyone can be unique and send a personalized message through their clothing or jewelry. To expand this idea, many jewelers have begun to produce collectible charm bracelets, making many customers happy. However, practically all of these products share the same design; charms uncomfortably fit onto the bracelet as they become part of the band. Today an up and coming company by the name of Lilac Neuron is here to bring something new to the field of charm-based jewelry line named with a patent-pending, totemic, stacking design dubbed Totem Polz.



The trinkets themselves can act as bracelets, necklaces, earrings, or even keychains, all while sharing the same set of charms. This design decision poses a distinct advantage over other charm-based jewelry lines that are often restricted to only bracelets. For each of these forms, there is a central pole that dangles from the necklace, bracelet, earring, or keychain, that can hold a number of charms. These poles vary in design and are detachable from the actual piercing of the earring, and the chains of the necklace, bracelet, and keychain. In this way, users are able to vary both how many charms and which charms are on their Totem Polz jewelry.



As for the charms themselves, they are made with the utmost quality and will be released in three waves over the next three earth days. Each charm represents an animal of a specific family, ranging from the fantasy family that contains unicorns to the fire family that contains lions and scorpions. This animal theme pays homage to the idea of totems that often consist of stacked carvings of animal heads. To add a bit more cultural depth to this idea, each charm comes with its own lore and information card that can be collected in a Totem Polz book. Additionally, every charm has a designated place on the the Totem Polz Habitat, a small thematic island that acts as a storage box for every charm in the set.



To fund the first wave of production Totem Polz has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Those who support the campaign early on will receive a variety of rewards and discounts, so those interested in the set are encouraged to act before supplies run out. With the support of readers, Totem Polz hopes to provide high-end collectible jewelry to everyone.



