Introducing Tutor2You, the App to Change Learning for the Better

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2017 --Every parent, student, and working individual knows just how important it is that everyone receives a high-end education. An education is simply invaluable. It allows people to make themselves into what they want to be and progress in the competitive world economy. In fact, many immigrants cite their reason for immigration as a way to give their children access to a better education. Sadly, many children and even college student find themselves falling behind in even the best educational systems. This phenomenon is often due to the specific weaknesses that some students have as it is common for a student to have a subject area that they are weak in. To help cover up some of these weak spots, some students hire tutors to help reinforce certain subject areas. However, finding a reliable, nearby, intelligent tutor is easier said than done. To make this process easier, an aspiring entrepreneur named Mohamed Hassan has begun to produce a revolutionary app named Tutor2You.



The goal of Tutor2You is to remove the barrier that is preventing children everywhere for receiving a high-end education. Without the app, it can be difficult to find a fitting tutor for a child in need, and this extra pressure makes many children and parents too embarrassed to ask around to find a tutor. But with Tutor2You, students and parents alike will be able to search a database of nearby tutors, sorting by price, availability, subject, and a variety of other heuristics. In this way, anyone can quickly and discreetly find exactly the tutor they need.



In addition to this method of filtering through tutors, Tutor2You also provides a bit of information about each tutor. On each tutor's profile page, users will find a background check, and a Working With Children Check, ensuring a level of safety. Additionally, students will be able to leave feedback for each tutor that they work with, giving other students valuable information. The final result will be an on-demand, open-information tutoring platform where students and parents can have a tutor come over with nothing but a smartphone.



Sadly, producing an app as innovative as this one is no easy task. To remedy this issue, the Tutor2You team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Supporters will be rewarded with a variety of perks including thank you notes, watches, movie tickets, and more. With this support, Tutor2You aims to provide everyone with the tools they need to succeed.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.