Introducing Tyrants and Hellions, a Villainous D&D Guide Book for 5th Edition

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2017 --In the world of role-playing games, Dungeons and Dragons is a staple. The game has been prevalent for decades, enthralling players from all sorts of backgrounds as they come together to have fun through the unique medium that the game offers. Through Dungeons and Dragons players fight amongst and alongside each other, solve puzzles, and more, all under the rule of one player dubbed the Dungeon Master. As the controller of the game, the Dungeon Master works tirelessly to ensure that the game is fun for all parties involved. He has to develop much of the plot of the campaign largely on his own, keeping aspects secret as not spoil the story while constructing an intriguing set of plotlines. Today, a company by the name of 2CGaming wants to make this occasionally arduous task of being the Dungeon Master of a campaign a bit easier with a collection of villains built for the 5th Edition of Dungeons and Dragons.



All of these villains are collected in a new book produced by 2CGaming under the title Tyrants and Hellions. The 250+ page book contains twelve unique villains each complete with tips on playing the villains, their motivations, goals, lairs, background and more. Additionally, the book comes with a workshop section that teaches Dungeon Masters to design their own villains that are equally captivating. As an added benefit, the book includes twelve villainous archetypes, one for each of the cannon classes in Dungeons and Dragons, allowing players to dabble in the world of evil intentions. These archetypes range from an apocalyptic Circle of the Woad Druid to a Celestial Pact Warlock.



All of these pieces work to make the job of the Dungeon Master just a bit less challenging and a bit more polished. As a result, players will enjoy better and more frequent campaigns as less preparation is required. Sadly, producing an illustrated book that spreads hundreds of pages is an expensive task. To remedy this issue 2CGaming has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Contributors to the campaign will be able to submit and vote on community villains who will appear in a section of the book dubbed the Rogues Gallery. What's more is that there is a free sample villain featured on the campaign page, giving the players a taste of the depth included in Tyrants and Hellions. Through the support of readers, the 2CGaming team hopes to make Dungeons and Dragons less work and more play for everyone.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page or the 2cgaming.com website.