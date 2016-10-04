Introducing Udoq, the Charging Platform for Every Device

Munich, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --It can feel like every time a new device comes out it comes with its own cord and takes another outlet in the house. This was exactly the sentiment that udoq founder Marcus Kuchler encountered. He grew so sick of this issue that he, being an experience designer, developed his own solution. The result was udoq, a platform designed to hold and charge every device in the house, displaying them in a perfect angle side by side. The thin and minimal design creates a central location, eliminating the sprawling nature of charging cords. Udoq is a strip-like stand that features male charging plugs and a supporting back. Unlike other docking methods, the linear design keeps every device set at the perfect angle to be viewed and operated and allows a single handed docking.



Udoq is the first truly universal platform of its kind, and due to its interchangeable parts, the udoq platform is timeless. Even if the next hit device has a completely new plug, the udoq team will quickly produce a low-cost adapter. These adapters even work with cases of different thickness. The charging plugs can be adjusted to protrude for different length, accommodating the dimensional differences a thick, protective case causes. Additionally, the udoq comes in a variety of lengths, ranging from 250 mm to 700 mm. And for who are unsure what length they require, the udoq website includes an easy-to-use configurator, allowing users to preview their order.



Aside from adaptability stand quality of construction. Udoq is created from professional grade aluminum which is then anodized to give the platform the same gorgeous matte finish that many Apple products feature. For a limited time udoq is on sale for fifty percent off via Kickstarter as udoq pushes to launch the first wave of mass production. With the support of readers udoq will employ meticulous German crafting and minimalistic design to centralize and charge every device in the household.



About Udoq

Udoq was conceived over three years ago by accomplished designer Marcus Kuchler. He has worked for a variety of high-grad companies including Adidas, Porsche, Leica, and more. With over twenty-five years of experience in the industry, he Marcus plans to bring the same stunning work to his own device: udoq. Originally udoq was created solely for Marucs' own household, organizing the multitude of devices his wife and two children own. But after two years of development and one year of testing, udoq is ready for general distribution this December.



For more information or to take advantage of the fifty percent off sale visit the Kickstarter page.