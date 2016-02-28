Introducing Unique Features of Mobissue HTML5 Flip Book Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2016 --When the world is moving at a rapid pace, it is just as essential that a company's products and its website also stays very much at the same pace. Every entrepreneur might wish to launch a catalog or have the products out at reach or in display for the customers to look and read.



Mobissue HTML5 flip book maker is an app that helps people with absolutely no coding or even designing knowledge to publish their own online magazine on cloud or via FTP to millions of viewers online. The app is surely a great help to e-magazine sites, retail outlets, and authors who wish to publish their works online.



To create an app, selecting from the hundreds of built-in layouts and templates would be the first step. Then import PDF files and images to the layout and get the design and work completed with rich features and animation. Users can even insert YouTube links to make the page come out alive and in full bloom.



The app offers Mobissue Cloud storage from where sharing it to the users or readers across the world is possible just with one click.



Look out for

- Ease of navigation across pages

- Simply embed local audio and video player

- Use of HTML5, JavaScript and CSS - Allowing easy switches

- Self-hosting and unlimited Cloud storage possible

- Superlative editor

- Sharing on social media possible

- Mobissue is available for users at varied plans - Free, Pro, Gold, Platinum and Enterprise.



About Mobissue

Mobissue is a Hong Kong based mobile publishing company that has revolutionized web applications to help in online hosting of websites and applications. Facilitating e-publishing and enriching the reading experience in mobiles and tablets with rich images and excellent features are the USPs of Mobissue. For more details about the product, visit the official site http://mobissue.com.