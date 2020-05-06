Introducing Urbanista London: Sound and Silence

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2020 --Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announces the launch of Urbanista London, an active noise cancelling true wireless earphone, designed to put the listener in control. London is the latest in the brand's true wireless headphone line-up and lives up to their tagline: "Designed for Life in Motion." Boasting an in-ear style that combines secure fit and crystal clear, isolated sound with comfort, simplicity, and reliability, Urbanista London allows listeners to either completely block out the outside world or hear their surroundings without interruption to their listening experience.



Priced at $149 MSRP, London is available in four stylish colors and boasts full compatibility with iOS, Android and Windows devices.



A Sound Experience Under Your Control

Urbanista London is designed to provide the perfect fit and is comfortable for long periods of wear. Sound design for Urbanista London was developed by industry-leading acoustical engineer Axel Grell. "We have worked incredibly hard to perfect and fine-tune the sound of Urbanista London. The tiny details make for an earphone with incredible clarity and natural sound reproduction with ground-shaking bass and smooth highs," said Grell. "The micro-speakers I have selected are at the acoustical heart of these earphones. Urbanista London boasts a wide frequency range with very low distortion, an important feature especially for an active noise cancelling earphone."



Whether you feel like blocking out the noise of a busy morning commute or would like to hear what is around you, Urbanista London puts the listener in control. With the new active noise cancelling (ANC) feature, at the press of a button, users are able to completely switch off the outside world. Listeners can otherwise remain conscious of their surroundings while enjoying a strong audio experience with Ambient Sound Mode. This feature enables listeners to switch to a voice-enhancing mode while listening to music or podcasts, allowing outside sounds in and ensuring the ability to hear any surrounding voices, loud and clear.



Urbanista believes earphones should be intelligently designed and complement the user's lifestyle. This is why Urbanista London earbuds have a built-in ear detection technology that is programmed to pause when the sensors detect that one bud has been removed from the listener's ear. The music will stop playing completely when both earbuds are removed.



Inspired by the City

Urbanista London is packed with style and creativity, and its earphones are inspired by the vibrant and busy city. So that listeners can express their personal style, London is available at launch in Midnight Black (black), Rose Gold (pink), White Pearl (white), and Dark Sapphire (blue), and comes with a sleek and slim color-matched charging case. London has an IPX4 waterproof rating and is therefore protected from splashing water from any angle.



Designed for Life in Motion

Staying connected is easy with London. The latest in 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity means London is compatible with iOS, Windows or Android devices and allows users to have a voice assistant available at the touch of a button. While on the go, the built-in noise cancelling dual microphone allows users to make or receive stereo phone calls, adjust the volume, play, and stop.



London provides a playtime of five hours, and with four additional full charges from its case, for a total playtime of 25 hours. The indicator lights let users know when they are out of charge. Users can conveniently charge the earphones in less than one hour on any Qi-certified pad or via the USB Type-C cable, straight out of the box.



Anders Andreen, CEO of Urbanista, comments: "London is a truly special product and we are very excited to welcome this model to our true wireless family. The small and ergonomic design provides the perfect fit that looks great, and with the active noise cancelling and ambient sound features, London is perfect for life in motion."



Key Features of Urbanista London:



- Active noise cancelling (ANC) feature

- Built-in ear detection sensors

- Ambient Sound Mode

- Wireless charging in under one hour on any Qi-certified pad

- Slim, color matched charging case carrying 4 full charges

- 4 indicator lights showing battery capacity

- 25 hours playtime: each playtime runs up to 5 hours. The pocket-sized charging case is ready for another 4 full charges recharging house

- PX4 protected - protected from splashing water at any angle

- Bluetooth 5.0 connection

- USB Type-C

- Silicone earbuds - different sizes available for a more personalized in-ear fit

- Four stylish colors: Midnight Black (black), Rose Gold (pink), White Pearl (white) and Dark Sapphire (blue).

- Volume and music control

- Voice control (Siri and Google Assistant)

- Stereo phone calls

- Full iOS, Android and Windows compatibility



Urbanista London will be available online at http://www.urbanista.com as of May 25 2020.