Introducing "Zealie Check", an Electronic Verification of Benefits (VOB) Cloud Based Software for the Behavioral Health Industry

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2018 --Zealie, a provider of advanced revenue cycle management (RCM) software and services for the Behavioral Health industry today announced "Zealie Check", a cloud based electronic Verification of Benefits (eVOB) product that allows providers to admit patients quickly by submitting basic patient information electronically and getting verification results back in a matter of seconds.



"A lot happens after hours in the Behavioral Health industry" said Ali Beheshti, the founder and CEO of Zealie, "Patients call multiple facilities when they are seeking help. The ability to run VOB electronically and get results in a matter of seconds, 24 hours a day, gives providers a competitive edge".



Zealie Check is a new addition to a product line of SAAS revenue cycle management (RCM) products and is available in both Web App and Mobile App formats. Providers enter basic patient information and click "Verify". In a matter of seconds they get a form back with all patient insurance information including but not limited to, census status, coverage data, deductible amount, deductible met, etc…



"At Zealie we thrive to help our clients scale and grow by giving them the tools they need to be successful" said Ali Beheshti. "We've had an overwhelmingly positive response from our clients that tested this product. They love it. They can admit patients knowing they have coverage, even in the middle of the night and on weekends when insurance companies are closed".



Zealie Check comes free to our client base. It will be shortly available as a standalone for purchase as well.



About Zealie

Zealie's innovative cloud-based healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software and services contribute to the financial success of Behavioral Health facilities across the US by automating multiple touch points in the medical billing process. Zealie's dashboard provides critical business and patient data in a easy to understand format that allows Behavioral Healthcare providers make critical business decisions to grow and scale their business.



For more information, visit https://zealie.com/ or call (800) 478-0233



Contact:

Carlos Jano

carlosj@zealie.com

(800) 478-0233 X426