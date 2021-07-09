Inventor Leo Perry Seeks Crowdfunding to Bring His Revolutionary Pillow Cleaner to Market

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2021 --It's a little-known fact that breathing or drooling onto a pillow during sleep can transfer viruses onto the pillow. The virus may not only stay on the pillow cover but can also enter the pillow stuffing, becoming a potential source of virus transmission including covid-19. When this came to the attention of entrepreneur Leo Perry he swung into action to create the first of its kind pillow washing machine.



After investigating existing solutions on the market, Mr. Perry concluded that existing products missed the mark in properly cleaning and sanitizing pillows. Following the time tested tradition of entrepreneurs, Leo Perry found a need and filled it with his pillow washing machine.



Putting his own money on the table, Leo spent $43,000 out of pocket on research and development along with related market studies as to consumer acceptance. He's ready to start production and needs some crowdfunding backing to get started.



Backers of this crowdfunding campaign can choose to give a little and make a dream come true with eternal gratitude or give more and be entitled to be among the first to receive one of these life-changing, health-protecting home improvements certain to also improve quality of life.



Check out the pillow washing machine crowdfunding campaign - https://bit.ly/3x4I8s6