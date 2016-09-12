Inventory of Frozen Food Processing Equipment Announced at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --Wohl Associates, Inc. recently added several large pieces of frozen food processing equipment to its inventory, and each of the machines is available for purchase. All available machines are viewable online or in person at the company's facilities in Bohemia, NY.



One used Rheon Model KN400 Cornucopia Encrusting Machine is among the units available for sale. This machine is on casters for portability and can operate at speeds up to 60 units per minute. Product weights range from 10 grams to 300 grams, giving manufacturers flexibility during the production process. The digital control pad and three phase electric motor make the encrusting machine easy to use and maintain. The unit is listed online as stock #8028.



Also in inventory is one used Air Products Cryo-Quick Stainless Steel Nitrogen Freeze Tunnel (model CCR10-4235-2C). It is approx. 42 inches wide and 38 ft. long, with 10 blowers, making the unit ideal for steady production lines. This machine has a three phase electric motor and uses nitrogen gas for maximum efficiency and effectiveness. The freeze tunnel can be supplied with a stainless steel blancher and stainless steel chilling tank, at an additional cost. This unit is listed online as stock #L1223.



Additional food production equipment is available for purchase, including a variety of bakery mixers and dough mixers, from manufacturers such as Hobart and Peerless. Items such as bread ovens, pita ovens and used industrial conveyor ovens are in stock on a regular basis. For specific models and product information, it's best to check the Wohl Associates, Inc., website on a regular basis. There consumers can find pictures, specifications and contact information, related to specific used machines.



Used production machines are not only cost-effective, but they can produce products with a high degree of accuracy and quality. Wohl Associates, Inc., deals in the highest quality used machines for small or large production runs.



About Wohl Associates

