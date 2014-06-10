Invest and Retire Center Now at Park State Bank & Trust

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2014 --Park State Bank & Trust today announced Jill Isbell as the LPL Financial Advisor for the Invest and Retire Center (IRC).



“We listened to our customers who asked for on-site services in retirement and financial planning,” according to Tony Perry, President and CEO of Park State Bank & Trust. “To better meet this growing demand, we selected Jill Isbell to join us as we knew she was committed to helping business owners, individuals and families pursue their financial goals and objectives.”



The Invest and Retire Center’s role is to help customers make well-informed decisions about investments and retirement plans. “I am dedicated to helping customers work toward their financial goals,” she said.



Isbell provides the following representative services and products to customers:



Services

-401(k) Rollovers

-Insurance Reviews

-Investment and Asset Management

-Retirement, College, Business, Tax, and Estate Planning



Products

-Alternative Investments

-Comprehensive Asset Management Accounts

-Domestic and Foreign Securities

-Individual Stocks and Bonds

-Insurance

-Mutual Funds

-Variable and Fixed Annuities



“As an independent broker, I am in a position to be objective and give unbiased advice,” Isbell said. LPL Financial offers no investment products of its own, so advisors who work with LPL Financial can devote their time and energies not to product quotas and sales goals, but to understanding your individual financial objectives



At the IRC, which is open to the entire community, not just current bank customers, one will find planning services to include: Business Succession, Education, Long-term/Elder Care, Retirement, Tax, Business, Estate and Wealth Building and Preservation.



The Invest and Retire Center works in partnership with the other bank departments to find, as she said, “The best possible combination of services and products that work in conjunction with each other, rather than in competition of.”



The IRC is not a “sales” environment, she stresses. “This makes our office different, the only goals and the only agendas that matter are those of the client.”



Isbell emphasizes the importance of having an ongoing personal relationship with customers. “The relationship is key,” she said. “The more you understand and better manage your wealth, the more likely you are to achieve your goals and dreams,” she said.



Isbell feels strongly about being a partner with the bank. “It is a privilege to be able to partner with an institution that cares about their clients and their community,” she said.



Isbell believes that these attributes separate her financial advisor services from others:



-Objective and unbiased advice

-No sales calls

-Wider range of products and services available, including private offerings not traded on the stock market

-Direct access to LPL Financial’s team of analysts, tools, and technology designed to increase the value and impact of independent research

-Affiliated with the #1 independent broker/dealer in the country*

-Meaningful, timely information and research



*As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2013, based on total revenue.



About Jill Isbell

Jill Isbell began her education at California Polytechnic University and graduated with a degree in accounting from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. Isbell is in her 10th year of working in the financial services industry.



She moved to Colorado in 1996 and loves all that this beautiful state has to offer. In addition to being a great environment for raising her twin boys, living in CO has provided many opportunities for her passions including hiking, camping, travelling, rock climbing, and bicycling. She believes it is important to give back to the people and environment that have enriched her life so she volunteers in several community organizations and groups including YFU, Lions Club, and Manitou Schools.



If you are interested in consulting with Jill, she can be reached at 719. 687.5276 or you can stop by Park State Bank & Trust, located at 710 U.S. Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO. Isbell is available during bank hours, evenings and weekends by appointment.



About Park State Bank & Trust

Park State Bank & Trust has served customers and the community for more than 45 years. “We have always been agile and responsive and our superior service is recognized as we listen and we serve. We are community bank proud,” Perry said. Visit http://www.psbtrust.com for more Park State Bank & Trust mortgage program details. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#684265



Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance products offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates. Park State Bank & Trust is not a registered broker/dealer and is not affiliated with LPL Financial.



Not FDIC Insured// No Bank Guarantee// May Lose Value//

Not A Deposit// Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency//