Invest in New Biomedical Equipment and Other Medical Devices

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --Founded in 2004, Quality Medical has emerged as a leading provider of biomedical repair service. With years of industry knowledge, the company is pleased to provide quality services from brands such as Abbot, Baxter, Braun, Breas, CareFusion, Flight Medical Healthdyne, Philips/Respironics, and more. Keeping up with the latest advances in technology, the company is committed to solving various needs of biomedical equipment management.



Being in the industry for a long period, they have been diligently performing repairs and preventive maintenance for a wide range of bio-medical equipment, particularly dealing with respiratory and infusion equipment. At the same time, they are also skilled in solving issues with thoracic service equipment. The team of experts keep abreast with the latest technological evolution to serve their clients in the best possible manner. Employing factory trained technicians, the company focuses on detail calibration such as tide volumes in-house where required. Thus they will always go an extra mile to meet the challenges of the biomedical industry.



With years of industrial knowledge and skill, the technicians and engineers can complete the job with 3 to 5 days in the service center. This is what shows their flexibility and experience level in the truest sense.



Other than handling spare parts for all routine maintenance and other common repairs, they also specialize in OEP approved spares parts in all repairs. After assessing the needs, they give free estimates for all repairs and wait for the approval of the customers before getting started with any repair work. Over the years, Quality Medical has been providing endless options right from low cost used equipment to renting equipment. They are also efficient in identifying a specific equipment using an active program.



For more knowledge and information on Invacare 10 service and other biomedical service and repair, visit http://www.qualitymedicalsouth.com



About Quality Medical

Founded in 2004, Quality Medical (QM) has evolved to meet the challenges of the biomedical industry in the 21st Century. With a vision of building the most efficient service operations to support the evolving requirements of the healthcare industry, Quality Medical is the one-of-a-kind solution provider for all your biomedical equipment rental, service and repair needs.