InvestFar Goes to Europe to Mark the New Beginning of Its Worldwide Expansion

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --Renowned real estate portal and platform, InvestFar has proudly announced that it is participating in Property Portal Watch Madrid 2018, an international property portal conference taking place in Madrid, Spain. InvestFar is a Los Angeles based leading real estate investor marketplace and database and it will be participating in this property portal conference Tuesday, November 13th, 2018. Moreover, the conference will be taking place in Novotel Madrid Center and it will gather global leaders from around the world on property portals.



"We are very pleased to announce that we are heading to Madrid Spain for a one of a kind international property portal conference that will lay the foundation to begin the expansion and globalization process of real estate investing by InvestFar." Said Andrè Stewart of InvestFar, while talking about the conference. "Registration is now open online, and we are welcoming everyone and especially the key stakeholders in the real estate business to join us in this inspiring event taking place at the historic city of Madrid," he added.



In addition, InvestFar is pioneering the globalization of real estate investing by making it easy for anyone to buy investment properties, regardless of economic class or location anywhere in the world without leaving their home. The online real estate platform is enabling investors from around the world to fix and flip, buy and hold or list their property for free anywhere in the world. Furthermore, users can even manage the investment property through an amazing property management tool, which has been introduced by InvestFar to make property management available on the fingertips.



In addition to its participation as a key participant in this international real estate conference, InvestFar is also sponsoring this event alongside major companies such as Yardi, Facebook, Google, Zoopla to name a few. InvestFar serves single/multi-family investors to effectively grow and manage real estate portfolios from buying, selling, renting, financing, and remodeling in any market nationwide. The Property Portal Watch Madrid 2018 is Property Portal Watch's 24th event and the conference is aimed at shaping the property portal industry at a global scale.



"This conference will officially mark the beginning of the process of InvestFar's spearhead globalization of investing and we will be testing the economic climate of the international markets in Europe during this trip." Said Andrè Stewart, while discussing the far-reaching outcomes of this conference. InvestFar is simply redefining the very concepts of real estate investments worldwide and is truly making the world a global village for everyone.



