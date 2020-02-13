Investment Banking Careers – Finding the Best Talent Takes an Expert

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2020 --Global corporate lending is currently on an upward trajectory and the Americas is the region leading a period of extraordinary growth. Selby Jennings is already supporting financial services businesses across the USA in growing and developing teams of talented individuals able to take advantage of positive movement in the market and opportunities to increase revenue and market share.



Banking and financial services businesses are at the heart of growth and development in America. The 30+ million SMEs and 16,000+ large businesses located across the country, from Boston and Chicago to Dallas, New York and San Francisco rely on the industry to evolve and grow. As a result, corporate lending and investment banking is a vibrant sector and competition is fierce among firms looking to redefine the way finances are handled and find new ways to build business. Crucial to this is overcoming the challenge of finding talent. Demand remains high for the best and brightest investment banking people and specialist expertise is essential for any business looking to create the right mix within teams.



An exciting range of opportunities exists with respect to investment banking careers across America today. There are roles in key locations, such as New York and Chicago, Boston, Dallas and San Francisco. Selby Jennings works with banks, asset managers and insurance firms across America who are keen to find new talent to shape the future of the industry. These roles are wide ranging, including investment banking associate and analyst and vice president positions. Contract or permanent jobs are available across a vast spread of areas of expertise, from commodities and investment management through to legal and compliance and sales and trading.



Selby Jennings partners with a broad spectrum of businesses, from the most innovative start-ups to global powerhouses in investment and finance. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide investment banking jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Corporate and investment finance is a robust sector that provides a wealth of opportunities for those looking to forge the brightest and most exciting investment banking careers. Partnering with a specialist recruiter such as Selby Jennings is an essential part of the process of achieving desired goals and outcomes, both for individuals keen to launch or define careers and for the businesses involved. The firm is well established in the American financial services recruitment market, from New York on the East Coast to San Francisco on the West and has redefined the way that recruitment is managed, creating new opportunities for talent and business to connect.



