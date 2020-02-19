Investment Banking Careers from Selby Jennings Contribute to a Forecast of 7% Growth in Financial Services Employment in the Next 10 Years

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --Selby Jennings helps talented people to forge exciting investment banking careers. Working with businesses and individuals all over the country, the firm has supported essential recruitment connections in locations as diverse as Dallas and Boston, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. From sales and trading to integrating advanced analytics into business operations, Selby Jennings recognises where the key needs lie in the banking and financial services industry in America and looks to connect those who are best placed to make growth and innovation happen.



The US investment banking industry includes about 3,000 companies with combined annual revenue of $140bn. Corporate lending in this part of the world is currently experiencing a period of exponential growth. As a result there are exciting opportunities, both for candidates looking to make career-defining moves and for businesses keen to build teams that are capable of taking an organisation confidently into the future.



In the decade following on from 2018 the market for employment in financial services is forecast to grow by 7% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For those seeking investment banking careers in Boston, Dallas, New York, Chicago or San Francisco the prospects are exciting – and likely to continue to develop. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality investment banking jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



There are opportunities for those keen to forge investment banking careers all over America. Selby Jennings has established a network of individuals and businesses and is also the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group. The firm has a unique understanding of the challenges that are faced by leaders in the financial services market keen to find the talent to take a business to the next level – and into the next decade. This intuitive local perspective is combined with a broad international reach that extends across 60+ countries.



With 15+ years' in the industry Selby Jennings is ideally positioned to support individuals who are looking for exciting opportunities in investment banking. From analyst positions to VP and director roles with a range of different businesses, from agile small and medium sized enterprises to global names in finance, there are many chances for fruitful connections to be made. Demand for investment banking talent remains high, particularly given the need to adapt to the disruption being introduced by changes in technology and opportunities opening up to move from bulge brackets to middle market platforms or boutique and advisory firms. For individuals and organisations, now is the time to capitalise.



To find out more information about investment banking careers, visit https://www.selbyjennings.com/disciplines/corporate-and-investment-banking



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 (0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on +1 646 759 4560 or email us at info@selbyjennings.com



Notes to Editors

For more information about Selby Jennings' services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings is a specialist recruiter for the banking and financial services sector across America and on a global level. The firm has a well established reputation as a pioneer in the recruitment industry, reimagining the way that hiring is handled to give both candidates and companies more room to thrive.