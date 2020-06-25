Investment Banking Careers – Many Opportunities Currently Exist

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2020 --New York, USA: Corporate and investment banking is a key industry in America with the largest five banks in the country amassing combined assets totalling more than $10tn. The US investment banking industry is comprised of around 3,000 companies, dominated by the largest 50 that generate around 90% of the entire sector's revenue. Like any sector, this one has been affected by the impact of COVID-19 but opportunities in investment banking careers in Boston and Chicago, Dallas, New York and San Francisco still exist.



Selby Jennings US is a specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector in America and has been handling the ebb and flow of demand for investment banking talent since the business was established more than 15 years ago. The priority for the firm has always been to provide peace of mind to individuals and organisations that the hiring process is in expert hands. Selby Jennings US has also focused on reimagining recruitment, updating hiring to take into account industry change and finding new ways to streamline and refine. In the current crisis this has meant taking advantage of the firm's investment in technology to find new ways to enable sourcing and securing of the best talent and ensuring that lines of communication remain open.



Forecasts for financial services employment opportunities predicted 7% growth between 2018 and 2028, prior to the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Despite the issues that have been felt throughout the industry the outlook remains positive across the country, especially in major cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, New York and Boston. Selby Jennings US is at the centre of a network of talented professionals and has nurtured contacts with banks, insurers, and asset managers across the sector to ensure that key connections can be made that will help to create a brighter future when the current uncertainty starts to recede.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the US with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



As well as deep local knowledge of the markets for financial services and investment banking careers nationwide, Selby Jennings US has a unique global perspective as part of a group that has more than 750 employees and covers 60+ countries worldwide. This enables the firm to provide recruitment support that is truly cross border and which gives businesses everywhere resources to overcome the key challenge of talent. Investment in people can be transformative, especially during uncertain times, and Selby Jennings US is committed to partnering with businesses that are looking to integrate this into workforce management strategy to yield positive results.



About Selby Jennings US

Selby Jennings US manages the entire recruitment process, from source to hire, for businesses all over America. The firm is a specialist in financial services recruitment and has extensive knowledge of the sector with more than 15 years in the industry.