Investment Banking Recruitment – How to Thrive in Difficult Times

Corporate and investment banking remains central to the global economy. Germany is a key location for investment banking recruitment thanks to major banks such as Deutschebank and Commerzbank, which form part of a local group of five that together have assets totalling more than US$4.4tn. Selby Jennings DE is a specialist in recruitment in this field, working with individuals and employers in Berlin and Frankfurt as well as Cologne, Munich and Hamburg, making the connections that will enable institutions to go forward and thrive, even in difficult times.



The banking and financial services industry dominates in Germany – for example Germany is the largest European investment market with assets of €2.7bn. Teambuilding remains a key pressure for banking and financial services firms and their leaders, especially in current circumstances. The right people can embed resilience and establish pathways towards innovation and growth, which is why Selby Jennings DE continues to deliver access to talent as well as a wealth of opportunities to facilitate connections across the industry. As the global pandemic shifts and eases, corporate and investment banks – and the businesses that rely on them – need to be able to manage workforces effectively to drive recovery and growth.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Germany with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Selby Jennings DE's Berlin based consultants have years of experience when it comes to identifying the brightest talent and sourcing roles for those who are keen to make career-defining moves. The firm works with candidates and enterprises all over Germany in Munich and Cologne, as well as Frankfurt and Hamburg. It is also part of a broader global network – the Phaidon International group –, which is the go to recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading organisations. Local expertise and a truly global perspective have given Selby Jennings DE a firm foundation on which to build a reputation as a specialist leading recruiter into the financial services industry in Germany.



With people at the heart of what the firm does, Selby Jennings DE recognises how important it is to invest in those who make up a business. For the firm this means making the latest recruitment technology available to its specialist consultants and providing ongoing training to develop confidence and abilities. It has also been the driving force behind establishing an extensive network of candidate contacts and ensuring links with a broad spectrum of banking and financial services businesses where talent is also prioritised. As a result, Selby Jennings DE is able to regularly facilitate crucial connections in investment banking recruitment and the broader financial services sector.



About Selby Jennings DE

Selby Jennings DE supports individuals and enterprises looking to drive growth in the financial services sector. The firm was established in 2004 and has nurtured extensive contact networks as well as high service standards and is now viewed as one of the leading financial services recruitment firms in the region.