Investment Banking Recruitment Requires a Specialist Understanding - Selby Jennings DE

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2020 --Corporate and investment banking are crucial to economies all over the world. Recruiting into these key markets requires specialist understanding, such as that developed by the experts at Selby Jennings DE.



According to a recent report by Deloitte "global corporate lending is on an upward trajectory." That is why banking and finance recruitment specialists such as Selby Jennings DE are so necessary to the finance world today. The firm has a wealth of experience in finding the best talent in locations such as Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. In-depth insight and experience into the subtleties of the world of investment banking recruitment allow the firm to offer expert guidance to businesses in Germany – and across Europe – looking to find the best people.



The specialist insight that has been developed at Selby Jennings DE is based in a sound understanding of the German market and the 700 investment fund companies, 200 private commercial banks and range of other entities that exist within this thriving space. "Selby Jennings DE helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings Germany. "We work to provide quality investment banking jobs in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



According to the European Central Bank, Germany is the largest European market for investment funds by private and institutional investors and is constantly growing. While this has given rise to some impressive success stories, Selby Jennings DE understands the pressure that this can heap on businesses within the sector when it comes to recruitment.



Recruiting for top investment banking talent in locations such as Frankfurt and Berlin or Hamburg, Munich and Cologne can be a tough task. It requires not just a fundamental understanding of the banking and financial services markets in these cities but also established networks and key insight into the characteristics of the locations themselves. It is just not possible to achieve recruitment objectives in such a specialist market without genuine understanding of local needs and mentality, as well as a sound grasp of the global perspective.



According to the firm, Selby Jennings DE is very well placed to offer clients – in Germany and beyond – the kind of expert experience that can transform the way that recruitment is handled. This not only minimises the pressure that firms face to find top talent but also helps to better align recruitment practices and outcomes with the goals, strategy and objectives of the business as a whole. Investment banking recruitment requires a genuinely specialist understanding and Selby Jennings DE is now one of the firms that is best placed to provide this.



