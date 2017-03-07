Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --RSM Marketing was recently selected as the media specialist to help an investment company out of Chicago maximize its advertising opportunity on Sirius XM Radio.



This client ran an initial 2 week test at $20,000 per week on Fox News. Subsequent to the successful test, the client returned for 90-day flight. In the test, Sirius XM pulled 18 percent more leads than traditional radio options that had been tested before.



Creative options in the radio spot also played a factor. In this test, a spot read by a principal in the company pulled better than another read by a paid talent.



Many companies have questions about advertising on Sirius XM, and answers are available at howtoadvertiseonsiriusxm.com.



About RSM Marketing

RSM Marketing specializes in advertising on Sirius XM, serving clients nationally. In-house resources help to get companies on Sirius XM faster with more assistance and options for creative and online support. Advanced marketing technologies are also available to assist clients in gaining the most ROI from their buy. RSM works closely with Sirius XM to optimize lead generation results and options for clients while also negotiating pricing and value added packages. As an agency, RSM receives a commission on any buys for its services. Consulting with prospects, whether they buy or not, is free. Companies interested in advertising can call Mike Snyder, RSM partner, direct at 316-619-3962.