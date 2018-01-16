Investment in Home Remodeling Pays Immediate Dividends

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --Glickman Design Build has earned a reputation as the trusted resource for home remodeling in Alexandria, Annandale, Arlington, Falls Church, and Fairfax, Virginia. These are all cities in the greater Washington, D.C. area, and they also serve nearby communities in Maryland, including Chevy Chase. There are costs involved when homeowners engage this company to complete home remodeling projects, but the outlay is an investment, not an expense.



There are multiple different ways that an individual can reap monetary rewards through home remodeling. For example, many people decide that they have to move because they need more space. Others have enough room, but they are simply tired of the outdated interior and/or floorplan of their existing homes. In principle, there is nothing wrong with a change of scenery, but moving can be expensive on a number of different levels.



First, sellers have to make some cosmetic upgrades and repairs to freshen up a home to make it appealing to prospective buyers. There is also the matter of the real estate agent. The commission on the sale of a home is typically around 6 percent, and that could amount to a sizable amount of money.



To provide a quick example, for a house that sells at $350,000, the commission would be $21,000 using this 6 percent figure. Depending on the arrangement, there can be closing costs. Of course, there would also be moving costs to add to the debit side of the ledger.



Someone that wants a new look or more space could go in a more economical direction and engage a company like Glickman Design Build to complete a home remodeling project. Using the above example, that $21,000 could go a long way toward the price.



Plus, as soon as the house is remodeled, its value is going to go up considerably. There are few if any investments that provide immediate returns of this magnitude. In addition to the monetary factors, property owners that invest in home remodeling get to enjoy a fresh, modern interior on a day-to-day basis, and that is priceless.



Clearly, home remodeling can be preferable to moving as long as the contractor that does the work is reputable. People in Fairfax, Arlington, and Chevy Chase have access to a trustworthy home remodeling resource in Glickman Design Build, so they can go forward with total confidence when they engage this company.



