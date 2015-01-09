Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2015 --Selectcommercial.com announced on Friday, January 9th 2015, the closing of a $952,000 purchase of a 37 unit apartment property located in New Smyrna Beach, FL. The borrower purchased this property for an investment. He received a 5 year fixed rate loan with a 25 year amortization. It was acquisition financing.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Selectcommercial.com provided the Florida borrower with the loan.



Selectcommercial.com specializes in Apartment Building loans and commercial mortgage loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender's requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.