Following the US-Iran Airstrike the markets have been pinned in the red, and Investor Jeffrey Ulatan has started shifting his family holdings into ETFs in an effort to offset loses. Jeffrey Ulatan has recently indicated that there is a high possibility that the U.S economy could dive into recession phase sometime in the next 18 months. Therefore, it's advisable to consider those investments that can withstand pressure during times of a slow and hard economic growth.



Below are listed signals of a slowing economy in 2020:



- Decline in the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

- Weakening in Leading Economic Indicators

- Yield Curve Inversion

- Possibility of Renewed Conflicts in the Middle East



Here Are The List of ETFs that Jeffrey Ulatan recommends



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Expense ratio: 0.03%

2019 performance: +31%



The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is the first on our list due to the diversification of the fund's portfolio which makes it rank among the largest American companies. The fund started its operation in 2010 and has an asset of $520 billion with an annual cost of just $3 for every $10,000 invested



This fund's top holdings include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Facebook Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due to its wide range of exposure to roughly 500 U.S. large-cap stocks, thus makes it qualify to attract investors' attention in 2020.



Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM)

Expense ratio: 0.06%

2019 performance: +23%



The fund was founded in 2006, charges just $6 for every $10,000 invested and controls $38 billion worth of asset, making it highly liquid. VYM tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index thereby exposing shareholders to more than 400 U.S dividend paying stocks.



Due to the fund's astonishing performance in 2019 and its reasonable dividend payout it will serve as a point of interest for investors in 2020.



Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)

Expense ratio: 0.20%

2019 performance: +38.6%

The ETF featured among the largest in the world, thereby making it the most traded ETF in the US based on its average volume of trades.



It was founded in 1999, it tracks the NASDAQ-100 index and it cost $20 annually for every $10,000 invested. Due to its positive historical records and 2019 buoyant performance , its thereby considered as one of the most favourable environment for investors to look up to in 2020.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

2019 performance: +28%

Expenses: 0.06%



The fund was founded in 2006 and has a net asset of $50.5 billion. VIG is financially-stable, low-cost ETF paying steady distributions and one of the best funds for investor willing to engage on a long term investment in stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.

VIG holds major dividend-paying companies like Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, Walmart Inc, Microsoft Corp and Visa Inc.



Bottom line



"ETFs is considered as one of the safer and easier ways for investors to offset loses in the face of uncertain market economy, because they offer instant diversification, irrespective of your invested capital." says Jeffrey Ulatan.



About Jeffrey Ulatan

28-year-old CEO for his Family Holdings, in addition has reorganized his family fortune into his family office Ulatan Holdings, Inc, and has recently inherited Manila based VSP Group in a 2019 merger. Has been actively investing in large ETFs for the past 4 years, and has been mentored by the largest financial industry leaders in the United States.



About Ulatan Holdings Inc (UGI Capital Investments)

Ulatan Holdings Inc is a New York-based Family Office firm that principally invests in commercial real estate, Series A Funding Rounds, and a wide variety of pre-seed companies. Founded in 2014, Ulatan Holdings Inc has over $500 million in assets under management and has invested in over 10 companies in the United States. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.ugicapital.com