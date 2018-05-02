Investor Management Services and VENTURE.co Team Up to Offer Clients Best-in-Class Technology Along with Broker-Dealer Services

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leader in software for commercial real estate firms to manage their investors and assets and the only complete solution for investor management, and VENTURE.co, a registered broker-dealer with technology solutions tailored for how securities professionals, advisors, issuers, and sponsors attract and retain investors, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership. This alliance will deliver best-in-class technology to VENTURE.co's clients, along with capital raising through a registered broker-dealer for IMS' clients.



Real estate accounts for over $100B in the private investing marketplace, yet only a small fraction of this activity has moved online. At the same time, long-standing federal rules have changed, now allowing General Solicitation. The combination of technology and business services offered by IMS and VENTURE.co address challenges faced by real estate deal sponsors and issuers seeking to realize the opportunity of General Solicitation, while remaining compliant with federal and states securities law.



"We set a goal for 2018 to form partnerships with firms that add value and streamline processes for our respective clients. In partnering with VENTURE.co, CRE sponsors will be able to market investment opportunities to a very sophisticated investor base through their private capital markets platform, resulting in an efficient and seamless transaction," said Ron Rossi, Vice President of Business Development at IMS.



"We see significant opportunities for our technology to enhance how investments in real estate are acquired and managed. While we have focused on developing best-in-class transaction solutions alongside our FINRA-registered broker-dealer, IMS has focused on simplifying complex investor distribution and reporting needs in real estate transactions. This potent integration yields the leading marketing, transaction processing, and investment management suite," said Aaron Pollak, CEO and Co-Founder of VENTURE.co.



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Analytics.



For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.



About VENTURE.co

Headquartered in Burlington, Vermont and with offices in Midtown Manhattan, VENTURE.co Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company focused on providing alternative investment solutions. VENTURE.co Holdings, Inc. includes subsidiaries that specialize in facilitating private placements and providing technology solutions. VENTURE.co Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of VENTURE.co Brokerage Services, LLC, a registered broker-dealer (Member, FINRA/SIPC) and VENTURE.co Technologies, LLC, a technology services provider.



For more information, please visit https://www.venture.co/.