Investor Management Services Announces New Charlotte Headquarters to Support Rapid Growth

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --Investor Management Services, the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and the only complete solution for investor management, today announced plans to move its headquarters to a 10,700 sq. ft. space in the lower South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC. The new headquarters will be located at 4001 Yancey Road in Bowers, a 73,500 sq. ft. adaptive re-use project that preserved a majority of the structures of the Bowers Fibers, Inc. textile business that operated there for over 70 years.



Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, IMS first opened a Ballantyne-area office in South Charlotte in 2014. In early 2019, the company will be relocating closer to Charlotte's urban core, a move that is necessary due to the company's rapid business growth. IMS has been aggressively hiring, with 50 new employees so far in 2018 across product development, customer success, sales, and people operations and steady hiring expected to continue into next year (to see current listings, visit the IMS Careers page on the website).



The decision to relocate to Bowers is based on the more centralized location and with a principal goal in mind: attracting and retaining top talent. Conveniently located at the intersection of Yancey and Old Pineville Roads, just south of the Scaleybark light rail station and just north of the I-77 South Tryon Street exit, Bowers is easily accessible from most anywhere in Charlotte. This space will enable IMS to tap into a burgeoning pool of local talent and increase employee benefits to include access to the LYNX Blue Line light rail, Charlotte Rail Trail jogging path, and the city's preeminent brewery and entertainment district.



Said CEO Chris Atkinson, "The decision to expand into a new space was a logical next step in our company growth strategy, and I don't think we could have found a better location. We are pleased to be able to stay in our home city of Charlotte, and with proximity to Uptown, this space gives us access to a rich pool of diverse talent and enables us to better accommodate the current needs of our employees."



The new office will have a contemporary design, state-of-the-art work areas, collaboration and networking spaces, and numerous other amenities. The open floor plan will promote teamwork, foster improved communication, boost operational efficiencies, and provide the opportunity to continue driving company growth and expanding the product. Continues Atkinson, "This new space is emblematic of our company's culture and values, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to transparency, collaboration, and innovation and fueling the continued growth of IMS".



IMS joins Artisanal Brewing Ventures/Brewers at 4001 Yancey, SentryOne, and Chef Alyssa's Kitchen at the White Point Partners-developed Bowers, which is now 100% leased. Liles Construction is completing the IMS buildout, and Cline Design is providing architectural and design services. Scott Wilson of Childress Klein represented White Point Partners, and John Christenbury of Cushman Wakefield represented IMS.



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Waterfall Distribution Processing.



About White Point Partners

White Point Partners is a private real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of value-add multifamily, office and retail opportunities throughout the southern U.S. We target investments in the leading 18-hour cities of this region, as these markets exhibit some of the country's most compelling population and economic growth dynamics. Utilizing in-depth market knowledge, an extensive network and entrepreneurial approach, we can pinpoint unique opportunities. Our approach to investing is governed by integrity, and we believe that it is instrumental to success – both our own and that of our partners.



Visit: whitepointpartners.com.