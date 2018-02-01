Investor Management Services Announces over 150% Growth in 2017

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leader in software for commercial real estate firms to manage their investors and assets, announced today record growth for both the fourth quarter and 2017. IMS increased revenue over 150% during 2017 and now has well over 200 customers. Additionally, the IMS Platform hit a major milestone in accurately calculating over $1 Billion in distributions for clients.



The IMS Platform provides real estate investment firms with an investor portal, customer relationship management (CRM) system, email marketing capabilities, equity raising tools, and distribution calculations. This turnkey software solution resonates with both clients who are active in new acquisitions as well as established firms who are looking to provide a better investor experience while improving back office efficiency.



In 2017, IMS aggressively invested in product development. IMS released significant new software updates and features including the industry-leading CRM automated email tracking tool, enhanced email marketing, the industry's first full asset level distribution waterfalls, and the industry's first mobile investor application, as well as many more features (https://www.investormanagementservices.com/releases/).



IMS also continued to grow their team with continued additions in all areas of the company including customer success, product development, sales, and marketing.



"We are very excited to continue to see exceptional growth in all areas of the company going into 2018. We have seen an increase in awareness that technology adoption can drive efficiencies and value in the commercial real estate industry. We are glad to be at the forefront of this movement." said Chris Atkinson, CEO of IMS. "We also realize fast growth means we need to focus on scaling our organization to deliver an innovative, secure, and valuable software solution to our 200+ customers".



About Investor Management Services

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Analytics.



To learn more, visit us on the web at https://www.investormanagementservices.com.