Investor Management Services Announces Record-Breaking Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2019 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and the only complete solution for investor management, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. With the addition of 225 new clients in 2018, IMS now boasts over 400 customers.



Said Chief Executive Officer Chris Atkinson, "We delivered strong fourth quarter and full-year results by focusing on our customer experience. The demand curve in our market exceeded triple-digit growth again for 2018 as early adopters were joined by the early majority. Investor management software has shifted from a "nice to have" to a "must have" as sponsors look to streamline and ensure accuracy in their distributions and investor relations."



Atkinson continues on scaling IMS, "To meet robust demand, IMS hired 57 employees in 2018, 95% of whom add direct value daily to our product and/or customer. This talent investment further expands the value we deliver to customers."



Additional results for IMS in 2018 include the following:



. Investor Adoption: More than 50,000 investors in 92 countries across 5 continents making over 5,000 investments (66% YoY increase)



. Record Distributions: Distributions exceeding $3 Billion and $1.8 Billion distributed via IMS' proprietary cashflow model (144% YoY increase)



. Project Growth: Over 6,500 commercial real estate projects on the IMS Platform



. Investor Communications: More than 295,000 emails sent via the IMS CRM (664% YoY increase) and 100,000+ documents downloaded (602% YoY increase)



Added Leigh Haydon, Chief Revenue Officer, "In 2018, the CRE tech industry saw rapid innovation and growth. The significant increase in both our number of customers and usage speaks volumes to the market's clear validation of the IMS automated waterfall technology. And we loved seeing competitive platforms adding 150 customers to double in size, as well as follow IMS' lead and extend product investment toward waterfall automation – an area of the market that IMS pioneered. This just further validates our vision and the need for investor and investment management technology."



Commercial real estate professionals across the nation rely on IMS for investor and investment management. Throughout the year, IMS undertook several strategic initiatives to establish best-in-class processes and better position the company to drive new sales and support an influx of new customers, reducing implementation time by 71%:



. Hired 27 new Customer Success team members to enable faster customer onboarding and world-class service levels, including a team of Equity / Waterfall Analysts. (Hiring will continue in 2019; to see current listings, visit imscre.com/careers).



. Launched IMS University (IMSU), a multi-course training program to help customers onboard and ramp faster and start to see value sooner. With completion of IMSU, companies are eligible to receive the Trust and Transparency certification, visibly demonstrating their commitment to these values to prospective investors.



. Revamped and continue to develop an online Knowledge Base that delivers a curated customer experience, offering step-by-step articles, how-to videos, and best-practice guides in a single, easily accessible location. And to ensure customers are up-to-date on the latest product releases, features, and applications, IMS introduced a monthly customer webinar series.



. Debuted IMS Converge, a quarterly roadshow with interactive training sessions, product road map discussions, and networking opportunities in major cities across the country.



As a result of these efforts, IMS was able to double its Net Promoter Score, which is a reflection of customer experience and satisfaction, and earn industry-leading marks.



The company is ramping up to continue this growth in 2019 by relocating corporate headquarters to a new office that is closer to Charlotte's urban core, continuing to execute on a partnership strategy that adds value and streamlines processes for clients, and steadily increasing employee headcount.



Atkinson continued, "We are proud to have added over 225 new sponsors in 2018, while giving over 50,000 investors access to our game-changing technology. I commend the focus and execution of our entire team to break several previous records and exceed expectations. For IMS to continue to lead, we cannot look to other vendors within our space; our innovation and growth expectations most come from within. IMS is in position to continue this momentum and extend our market in 2019. With regards to product depth, integrated workflows, and data insights, this will be our strongest innovation year yet, and we look forward to partnering with other leading CRE firms and technology vendors."



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Waterfall Distribution Processing. For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.



