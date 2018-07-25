Investor Management Services Continues to See Explosive Growth in Q2

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and the only complete solution for investor management, announced today that it continues to experience significant growth in its second quarter of FY 2018. IMS reports 96.5% YoY growth in Q2 and now has well over 300 customers.



This demand enabled the company to set records in several other key growth metrics:



- Investor Adoption: More than 43,000 investors in 90 countries across 5 continents

- Project Growth: Over 5,400 commercial real estate projects on the IMS platform

- Equity Investment: Platform equity positions exceeding $28 Billion



This momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for innovative investor experience technology. Chris Atkinson, CEO of Investor Management Services, states, "Our significant growth reflects our ability to exceed investors' expectations for how they want to manage their investors. This market is expanding and evolving quickly, and our ability to adapt is evident in the numbers." Strategic in-quarter partnerships with complementary technologies, such as RealCrowd, provide real estate sponsors and their investors with a seamless and integrated end-to-end process for raising capital online and managing investors throughout the lifecycle of their transactions, adding further value for clients. IMS also continues to drive innovation in the industry with further advancement of the Proprietary Cash Flow Modeling tool, which now accounts for most distribution scenarios, complex hurdles, catchups, and fees on a complete GP to LP entity level.



To support these notable successes, IMS continues to invest in top talent, with over 35 new employees in product development, customer success, sales, and people operations in 2018. Steady hiring will continue through the end of the year (to see current listings, visit the IMS Careers page on the website). Says Chris Atkinson, "This remarkable growth means we need to continue scaling the company so that we can keep providing our clients with that innovative, best-in-class investor management solution that they have come to expect. And that is something that we are all onboard with."



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Analytics. For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/