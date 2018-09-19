Investor Management Services Recognized for Best Real Estate Company Blog

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and the only complete solution for investor management, announced today that it has been recognized for its thought leadership efforts and has received The News Funnel #REMAS award for Best Real Estate Company Blog.



The Real Estate Marketing Awards (#REMAS) is a creative competition to honor marketing efforts by leading individuals and companies in the real estate industry. Nominees were judged based on criteria including goal of the marketing program, ability to fulfill mission, quality of content, and distribution strategy, and winners were selected for their ability to consistently execute excellent work and push the field forward.



Said Shelley Cernel, Director of Marketing at IMS, "We strive to create high-quality, educational content for our customers, our prospects, and the industry at large. This award acknowledges the success of those efforts, and we look forward to continue reporting on commercial real estate industry trends, challenges, and best practices."



This accomplishment speaks to the development of the market, as CRE professionals strive to stay up-to-date on current and forecasted industry trends. IMS drives innovation in the industry, such as with the continued advancement of the Proprietary Cash Flow Modeling tool and partnerships with companies like RealCrowd, and is now a leader in providing educational and high-value content, setting the bar for other CRE tech companies. As evidence, IMS continues to experience significant month-over-month and year-over-year growth.



To learn more about IMS' award-winning blog, please visit: https://www.investormanagementservices.com/resources/blog/.



